Xiaomi Mix Flip vs Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: The key differences to know

Xiaomi has just launched its first ever clamshell foldable with the Mix Flip. Although Xiaomi is a relative newcomer in the compact foldable market, the new line-up includes a flagship-level processor, battery life and features, even when compared to traditional smartphones.

So how does the Xiaomi Mix Flip compare to the new Motorola Razr 50 Ultra? Although we have yet to review the former, we gave the latter a near-perfect 4.5-star rating.

We’ve compared the specs of both foldable smartphones so you see the key differences and features of the two.

Both have four-inch external displays

Both the Xiaomi Mix Flip and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra boast an impressive four-inch external display. Xiaomi explains that the Mix Flip’s all-around liquid outer display can operate as a “highly functional ‘compact phone’ without opening the device” with over 200 popular apps able to “run perfectly” on the outer screen.

In his review for the Razr 50 Ultra, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter explained that the larger external display “not only made it easier to read notifications and enjoy the Motorola-designed cover screen widgets, but it also makes it even easier to use full Android apps without unfolding the phone.”

Xiaomi Mix Flip front display

The Xiaomi Mix Flip runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Impressively, the Mix Flip is powered on Qualcomm’s flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The processor promises speedy performance and excellent battery life with a particular focus on generative AI.

Alternatively, the Razr 50 Ultra runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 platform which is a fairly recent addition to Qualcomm’s lineup that delivers most of the 8-series capabilities, such as generative AI and fast performance, to more Android smartphones and not just the premium handsets.

Although Lewis reported the chip as being “not quite as performant as the truly top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with performance closer to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2” he highlights that it still “feels about as slick as you’d expect from a phone with a high-end processor […] it just won’t be the very best performance you’ll find on a foldable in 2024.”

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has Google Gemini integrated

The Razr 50 Ultra is one of the first smartphones that includes Google’s AI-assistant Gemini out of the box, with the assistant integrated in both the internal and external screen UI. Google Gemini can help users with numerous tasks such as building a road trip itinerary and even creating a personalised workout, based on simple user prompts.

The Mix Flip has its own built-in AI assistant, AI Input Assistant, which is also integrated in both of its screens. Xiaomi explains that the AI Input Assistant “can help users refine or generate text as needed, making text creation easier.”

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

The Xiaomi Mix Flip has a larger battery

The Xiaomi Mix Flip boasts a large 4780mAh battery which, despite not being quite up to that of standard smartphone batteries, is decent for a foldable and even surpasses the flagship Xiaomi 14. It also supports 67W Xiaomi Surge fast charging too.

The Razr 50 Ultra on the other hand has a slightly smaller battery capacity at just 4000mAh and can only support a relatively slow 40W charging capacity. Even so, we still found it took under an hour to get from 1-100% and the phone itself lasted a full day before reaching 10-20%.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is not available outside of China

Unfortunately the Xiaomi Mix Flip is not currently available outside of China and we don’t know if, or when, this will change.

On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is available in the UK and Europe and has an RRP of £999/€1199.99.