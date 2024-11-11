Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xiaomi 15 vs Xiaomi 14: What’s new with this year’s flagship Xiaomi

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Following the launch of the Xiaomi 15 handset, we’re curious to see how it really differs from its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14.

Although we haven’t reviewed the new Xiaomi 15 yet, we gave the Xiaomi 14 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating and concluded that it “delivers a true flagship experience with tonnes of power, great cameras and speedy charging.”

We’ve highlighted the main differences between the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14 below, so you can see how the two really differ. 

Price

At the time of writing, the Xiaomi 15 is only available in China however we expect the handset to launch globally in the coming weeks. Its current RRP starts at 4499 RMB which roughly converts to £484/$626. 

With this in mind, the new Xiaomi 15 may be much cheaper than the Xiaomi 14, as the latter’s RRP currently starts at £849. However, as we can only offer a rough conversion at this time, we’ll have to wait until the Xiaomi 15 is launched elsewhere. 

The Xiaomi 15 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform

The Xiaomi 15 is among the first smartphones to run on Qualcomm’s new flagship chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. An upgrade from last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 which not only powered the Xiaomi 14 but also many of the best Android smartphones of 2024, Snapdragon 8 Elite shares the same foundation as Qualcomm’s PC platform, the Snapdragon X Elite.

Snapdragon 8 Elite
Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Qualcomm promises the processor will bring the most significant performance leap of the last decade, with increased CPU performance by 42% and GPU performance by 44%. over the previous line of chipsets. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Xiaomi 15 yet, we did have a chance to benchmark a Snapdragon 8 Elite reference device and discovered the results surpassed not only MediaTek’s premium offering but even Apple’s A18 Pro.

The Xiaomi 15 has a larger battery

Although it actually weighs slightly less than its predecessor, the Xiaomi 15’s battery is 790mAh larger at 5400mAh. Despite the Xiaomi 14’s 4610mAh battery capacity sounding disappointing, as most Android smartphones at this price point sport at least a 5000mAh cell, it’s worth noting that in use the handset did not disappoint.

Our reviewer found that the phone always saw them through the day, “often with 30% or more remaining capacity, even on days with lots of screen-on time and plenty of camera use.” With this in mind, we hope the Xiaomi 15’s larger battery will provide even more longevity. 

Otherwise, both handsets support 90W wired HyperCharge support and 50W wireless HyperCharge, although the latter does require an additional charger.

Xiaomi 14 with battery
Xiaomi 14 with 90W battery

The Xiaomi 15 has a brighter display

The two handsets boast feature packed displays, each with a slight curvature and a variable refresh rate of 1-120Hz. However, the Xiaomi 15 does achieve a maximum of 3200 nits of brightness which means the display should be perfectly visible, even in direct sunlight.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 14 reaches a peak of 3000 nits which we found was “always able to compete with the sunlight, and HDR content looks as punchy and dramatic as you’d hope.”

Left ImageRight Image

The Xiaomi 15 has a new telephoto lens

Although at first glance the camera hardware of the Xiaomi 15 appears unchanged from the Xiaomi 14, with three 50MP rear lenses, there is a difference with the telephoto sensor. It now uses a new 28nm sensor which supports richer features and achieves a super-large focus range for both telephoto portraits and close-up shots. 

Considering we found the Xiaomi 14’s telephoto lens to be “great for close-up shots and portraits”, we are keen to test how well the upgrade fares on the Xiaomi 15.

Left ImageRight Image

Early Verdict

Considering how much we enjoyed using the Xiaomi 14, with our reviewer hailing the handset as a “pleasure to use”, the fact the Xiaomi 15 is more of a tweak as opposed to a complete overhaul is understandable. 

We’re particularly keen to see just how powerful the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is within the handset too. We’ll update this versus once we have the Xiaomi 15 in for testing.

You might like…

Nikon Z50II vs Nikon Z50: What’s the difference?

Nikon Z50II vs Nikon Z50: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
Xiaomi 15 Pro vs Xiaomi 14 Pro: Key differences detailed

Xiaomi 15 Pro vs Xiaomi 14 Pro: Key differences detailed

Lewis Painter 6 days ago
Xiaomi 15 vs Xiaomi 15 Pro: Xiaomi’s latest go head to head

Xiaomi 15 vs Xiaomi 15 Pro: Xiaomi’s latest go head to head

Jessica Gorringe 6 days ago
Xiaomi 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which phone should you buy?

Xiaomi 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which phone should you buy?

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
Sonos Arc Ultra vs Sonos Beam (Gen 2): What’s the difference between the soundbars?

Sonos Arc Ultra vs Sonos Beam (Gen 2): What’s the difference between the soundbars?

Jessica Gorringe 2 weeks ago
MacBook Pro (2024) vs MacBook Pro (2023): What’s new this year?

MacBook Pro (2024) vs MacBook Pro (2023): What’s new this year?

Jessica Gorringe 2 weeks ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words