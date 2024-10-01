Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xiaomi 14T vs Xiaomi 13T: The mid-range Androids compared

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Xiaomi has just released its latest mid-range handset with the Xiaomi 14T, but how does it compare to last year’s mid-range alternative, the 13T?

While the two handsets have been co-engineered with Leica, run on Android and have MediaTek processors, there are quite a few key differences and upgrades between them. 

Although we haven’t conclusively reviewed either handset yet, we have spent a limited time with both and compared the specs below. Keep reading to see the differences between the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 13T.

Specs comparison table

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Rear Camera
Front Camera
Video Recording
IP rating
Battery
Fast Charging
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Operating System
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Resolution
HDR
Refresh Rate
Ports
Chipset
RAM
Colours
Stated Power
Xiaomi 14T
£549
Unavailable
Xiaomi
6.67 inches
256GB, 512GB
50MP + 50MP + 12MP
32MP
Yes
IP68
5000 mAh
Yes
75.1 x 7.8 x 160.5 MM
193 G
Android 14 (HyperOS)
2024
1220 x 2712
Yes
144 Hz
USB-C
MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra
12GB, 16GB
Titan Gray, Titan Blue, Titan Black, Lemon Green
67 W
Xiaomi 13T
€648
Xiaomi
6.67 inches
256GB
50MP + 50MP + 12MP
20MP
Yes
IP68
5000 mAh
Yes
75.7 x 8.5 x 162.2 MM
193 G
Android 13 (MIUI 14)
2023
26/09/2023
1220 x 2712
Yes
144 Hz
USB-C
MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
12GB, 8GB
Alpine Blue, Meadow Green, Black

Price

The Xiaomi 14T has a starting RRP of £549 / €649.90 and, like other Xiaomi handsets, is not available in the US.

At the time of writing, last year’s Xiaomi 13T has the same starting RRP as its successor at £549 / €649.90. Even so, as the Xiaomi 14T has just launched we expect this price to drop in the coming weeks. 

The Xiaomi 14T runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra

The 14T runs on last year’s MediaTek processor Dimensity 8300-Ultra while the 13T runs on 2022’s Dimensity 8200-Ultra. 

Although the Dimensity 8300-Ultra isn’t quite as powerful as MediaTek’s top-end chipset Dimensity 9300, nor Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, it promises to be more powerful and battery efficient than its predecessor and boasts on-device GenAI capabilities. 

The on-device GenAI capabilities means the chipset can support large language models (LLMs) at up to 10 billion operations per second and offers a 20% boost in CPU performance and a 60% improvement in GPU performance compared to the 8200-Ultra.

Mediatek explains this should make multitasking feel smoother and more efficient while extending battery life with improved power efficiency.

Left ImageRight Image

The Xiaomi 14T has a 32MP front camera

The Xiaomi 14T and 13T were co-designed with photography brand Leica and are fitted with three Leica lenses at their rear. In fact, the 14T and 13T have the same trio of rear lenses including a 50MP main, 50MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide. The inclusion of a telephoto lens is especially noteworthy, as this is rare for mid-range smartphones. 

Where the Androids differ is with their respective front cameras. While the 13T’s is 20MP, the 14T boasts an upgraded 32MP selfie camera which also supports HDR10 Plus and 4K video recording. 

Left ImageRight Image

The Xiaomi 14T has an AI toolkit

Thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset, the 14T is packed with heaps of AI features, something that’s lacking entirely in the 13T. 

The 14T’s AI toolkit includes AI Interpreter for real-time translation for face-to-face interactions, phone calls and meetings. There’s also AI Notes to summarise, proofread and translate text, as well as AI Recorder which supports speech-to-text transcription, speaker recognition and can generate summaries. 

That’s not where the 14T’s AI capabilities end. Keen photographers and videographers can use AI Film to generate and edit short videos, AI Eraser Pro to remove unwanted objects from photos and AI Portrait to generate an AI avatar based on your prompt.

These AI tools may feel familiar, as the Samsung Galaxy S24 series includes a similar Live Translate and Notes app, and the Google Pixel series is known for its photo editing abilities. Even so, AI is now an expected aspect of most handsets, so it’s good to see the 14T boasting the tools despite being a mid-range model.

Xiaomi 14T displaying AI Recorder app on table
Xiaomi 14T AI Recorder app (credit Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 14T comes with Google Gemini app

In addition to its AI toolkit, the 14T comes equipped with some of Google’s own AI features. From October 6th 2024, the 14T will include the genuinely useful Circle to Search tool so users can search for anything seen on screen, simply by drawing a circle around it. 

Xiaomi 14T displaying Circle To Search tool
Xiaomi 14T displaying Circle To Search (credit Xiaomi)

In addition the 14T series, including the premium 14T Pro, comes with the Google Gemini app installed. Gemini, Google’s answer to ChatGPT, is an AI-powered assistant that provides accurate responses to user prompts.

The Xiaomi 14T can reach 4000 nits peak brightness

Design-wise there aren’t many significant differences between the 14T and 13T. The two have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an impressively smooth 144Hz refresh rate and each sport an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. 

While the 13T can reach up to 2600 nits of peak brightness which, although admirable, pales in comparison to the 4000 nits ceiling reached by the 14T. This is easily one of the highest brightness levels of a mid-range smartphone and it means the 14T should work well even in especially bright conditions. 

Early verdict

Although we haven’t reviewed either the Xiaomi 14T or the 13T, the former does promise lots of exciting upgrades. If you’re especially interested in AI features such as photo editing and a real-time translation tool, then the 14T is worth considering as the 13T lacks any of these additions. 

Even so, we’ll hold off from giving a conclusive verdict until we’ve reviewed both handsets.

You might like…

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Which premium Pixel handset is best?

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Which premium Pixel handset is best?

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S23 FE: What’s new?

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S23 FE: What’s new?

Lewis Painter 4 days ago
Xiaomi 14T vs Xiaomi 14T Pro: Which upgrade to go for?

Xiaomi 14T vs Xiaomi 14T Pro: Which upgrade to go for?

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S24: Which should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S24: Which should you buy?

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus vs iPad Air (2024): Apple or Samsung?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus vs iPad Air (2024): Apple or Samsung?

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra vs Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: What’s new?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra vs Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: What’s new?

Lewis Painter 5 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words