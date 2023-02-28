Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: How do they stack up?

The Xiaomi 13 Pro was finally announced at MWC 2023 and is already up on the Mi website, although it is not yet available for purchase.

With the release of another Android phone, we wanted to take a closer look at the handsets that have come before it, so we’ve pitted the Xiaomi 13 Pro against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to see which handset boasts the best features.

Read on to find out all the key differences between these devices.

Xiaomi has limited storage options

The Xiaomi 13 Pro can be found with two storage options – 128GB and 256GB – while the RAM is capped at 12GB regardless of the storage option you pick.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a little more range in terms of its storage and RAM, which may make it more appealing. It can be found in four configurations, with 8GB RAM being offered with 256GB. It then can be found in three more storage variations – at 256GB, 512GB and 1TB – all with a capped 12GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The 1TB of storage on the Galaxy S23 Ultra may be one of its biggest advantages over the Xiaomi 13 Pro since it will be able to store more pictures, videos and media content without needing to be backed up to a cloud or storage device as often. 1TB storage will be too much for some people, but it’s always a great option to have on a flagship device.

Galaxy S23 Ultra is the more expensive option

Out of the two handsets, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is by far the more expensive option, partly due to its varied storage and RAM configurations.

You can find a breakdown of the pricing for the Galaxy S23 Ultra below:

8GB RAM, 128GB storage: $1199.99/£1249

12GB RAM, 512GB storage: $1379.99/£1399

12GB RAM, 1TB storage: $1619.99/£1599

Xiaomi 13 Pro – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Since the Xiaomi 13 Pro comes in fewer variations and does not feature as many storage options, it is less expensive overall. Currently, you can be notified of when the Xiaomi 13 Pro goes on sale on the Mi website, with only the 12GB and 256GB model listed.

12GB RAM, 256GB storage: £1099

Both feature AMOLED displays

Both the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Pro boast AMOLED displays, which should make them a joy to look at and use. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is 6.8 inches with a 3088×1440 resolution, boasting a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and is HDR10+ certified.

It also utilises Samsung’s own dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which we thought offered up crisp and clean visuals. The adaptive refresh rate means that the phone can drop to as low as 1Hz to conserve battery, while still being able to jump to 120Hz to keep intensive tasks looking smooth. We also found it to be very legible on sunnier days thanks to the peak brightness of 1750 nits.

Xiaomi 13 Pro – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is very similar, with a 6.73-inch AMOLED display, 3200×1440 resolution and the same 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Xiaomi claims that the handset can reach up to 1900 peak brightness, although we have not been able to put that to the test yet.

On paper, both phone screens are very similar and we do expect them to have a close performance. The Galaxy S23 Ultra may edge out its rival thanks to Samsung’s own AMOLED 2X technology, but thanks to the adaptive refresh rates and high resolutions on both handsets, we don’t think the display is what sets these two devices apart.

200MP main camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

One of the biggest features of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is its camera setup. It boasts a 200-megapixel wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide sensor and two 10MP Telephoto sensors. We felt that the 200MP camera was a game-changer and truly surpassed our expectations.

Galaxy S23 Ultra – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It was able to capture fantastic shots in both well-lit and low-light conditions, with notable HDR performance that brought notable gains to detail to the darkest and lightest areas of photos taken, with enough colour to look vibrant without looking too contrast-heavy and fake.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro also offers up an impressive setup, sporting a trio of 50MP lenses across the main, telephoto and ultrawide cameras. The main sensor is 1 inch, making it larger than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In the past, we have found that large sensors perform a lot better in low-light scenarios, although we will have to spend more time with the handset before we can make any concrete conclusions.