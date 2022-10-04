Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Xiaomi 12T: What’s the difference?

Xiaomi has just released two new smartphones, but what are the key differences between the standard 12T and its Pro edition?

Xiaomi has unveiled two new handsets side-by-side at a launch event in Munich. The Xiaomi 12T and the 12T Pro are actually surprisingly similar, particularly when it comes to the screen and overall design where there’s very little to choose between them. However, we’ve picked out three key differences that we think are likely to influence your buying decision. Read on for the lowdown.

Camera

The most significant difference between the two devices lies in their camera systems. The Xiaomi 12T Pro has a 200-megapixel lead camera with a 1/1.22-inch sensor, and it can record 8K video enhanced with HDR10+. It also offers 2x in-sensor zoom, and Xiaomi ProFocus for motion tracking among other features.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12T has got a 108-megapixel main camera, based on a 1/1.67-inch sensor. The aperture is f/1.7 (rather than the f/1.69 of its sibling) and it has an 83.6-degree field of view rather than 85-degrees.

However, despite this major difference, the other elements in camera system remain consistent between the two: They both have an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 20-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

Processor

The second major physical difference to be found between these two handsets regards the internals. The Xiaomi 12T Pro runs on Qualcomm’s latest mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which improves the performance of CPU and GPU by 16.7% and 11% respectively compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which featured on the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

By contrast, the Xiaomi 12T features MediaTek’s top mobile processor, the Dimensity 8100-Ultra. This chipset is built on a 5nm process rather than the 4nm of that Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, but it does offer 30% greater efficiency compared to the preceding chip from MediaTek.

Price

While remaining specifications disparities are relatively minor, especially with regard to the screen and the design, there is one difference that’s highly likely to affect your buying decision, and that’s the price.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro will sell for £699 as standard, for the base model with 8GB RAM & 128GB storage. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12T will be significantly cheaper; the 8GB RAM & 128GB storage variant will retail for £499, and the 8GB RAM & 256GB storage variant will be sold for £549.

This difference could see customers to opt for the (somewhat) more modestly-specced device, but that 200-megapixel is still likely to be a big temptation for those who want to indulge in high-resolution mobile photography.