Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 vs Megaboom 4: What’s new?

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Ultimate Ears has just released a new addition to its Megaboom lineup, the Megaboom 4. 

Launched over six years after its predecessor, Megaboom 3, the Megaboom 4 promises to deliver “powerfully loud, clear and immersive 360° sound with thundering bass”. But are there enough changes to justify an upgrade?

We’ve compared the Megaboom 3 and Megaboom 4 and listed their similarities and differences below.

Both speakers have the same RRP

Perhaps surprisingly, both the Megaboom 3 and 4 have the same £169.99 RRP. However, as the Megaboom 3 is the older model, we can expect this price to drop or at least see price reductions once the new model is available. 

You can also get the Megaboom 3 in a choice of eight colours including Lagoon Blue and Seashell Peach, whereas the Megaboom 4 comes in just four options: Active Black, Cobalt Blue, Raspberry Red and Enchanting Lilac. 

Megaboom 4 has richer bass

The Megaboom 4 features softer passive radiators than the Megaboom 3 which should result in music sounding richer with more bass without exaggeration or distortion. This is noteworthy as in our review of the Megaboom 3, we noted that its passive radiators had been “modified” from the Megaboom 2, resulting in “better bass”. 

In addition, the Megaboom 4 features Ultimate Ears Signature sound and several EQ modes, including Bass Boost, Deep Relaxation and Podcast/Vocal which is all accessible via the Boom App.

Otherwise, both the speakers promise powerful and immersive, spatial 360° sound. Our review of the Megaboom 3 found that it boasts “energetic, entertaining sound” and “sounds better than its predecessor”. 

All colour choices of Megaboom 4
Colour options of Megaboom 4

Megaboom 4 has a USB-C port

As the Megaboom 3 launched back in 2018, it’s unsurprising that it features a slightly outdated micro-USB port for charging. It does however include a micro-USB cable in the box, which is always a useful addition. 

Instead the Megaboom 4 features a USB-C port and also includes a cable in the box. 

Both have up to 20 hours of battery life

Both Megaboom speakers are designed to be portable and offer up to 20 hours of battery life. Not only that but as the speakers are designed for both indoor and outdoor use, they each have an IP67 rating which means they’re dust-tight and able to survive a submersion in up to one metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

