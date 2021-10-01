Microsoft launched a multitude of new laptops recently, with widely different designs.

The Surface Studio Laptop features a second hinge on the screen to allow it to tilt up and fold down on the keyboard, while the Surface Go 3 and Surface Pro 8 both have detachable screens.

But which device is best for you? While we haven’t reviewed these devices just yet, we’ve compared all the specs and features to help you make the right purchase.

What do the laptops have in common?

The Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Go 3 and Surface Pro 8 don’t have a lot in common as a three, but they will all support Windows 11 at launch, which makes sense as they’re all Microsoft devices.

Past that, all three laptops are running on Intel processors, but vary wildly in performance power. The Surface Go 3 is the weakest of the trio, while the Laptop Studio boasts the most power.

They’re also all 2-in-1 devices featuring touchscreens, with the Go 3 and the Pro 8 screens both detachable from their keyboards, while the Laptop Studio uses a hinge.

What’s the difference in price?

The Surface Go 3 will be released on 5 October, with the Surface Pro 8 coming out on 28 October. The Surface Laptop Studio is expected to arrive in 2022.

Looking at the base level prices for all products, the Laptop Studio will cost $1599.99 (there is no pricing available for the UK currently), the Go 3 will cost £369 and the Pro 8 will cost £999.

All in all, the Go 3 is easily the cheapest option, but if you’re after a more powerful laptop, like the Laptop Studio, it’ll cost a bit more.

How do the specs differ?

The base level for each laptop does look pretty different. The Laptop Studio has 16GB of RAM with 256GB of storage and uses the H-Series Intel Core i5 processor.

The Go 3 uses the Intel Pentium 6500Y processor and features 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Lastly, the Surface Pro 8 has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, with the U-Series Intel Core i5 processor.

It’s safe to say that out of the trio, the most powerful laptop is the Surface Laptop Studio. It features an 11th-Generation Intel H-Series processor which is designed for heavier workloads.

The Surface Pro 8 also features an 11th-Gen Intel processor, the i5-1135G7, which isn’t quite as powerful as the H-Series. The least powerful processor is in the Surface Go 8, as that packs a 10th-Generation Intel i3-10100Y processor, which won’t be able to perform as well as the other laptops, designed for causal web browsing rather than intensive workloads.

The Surface Laptop Studio is designed for professional creators

The Surface Laptop Studio is the most powerful laptop from Microsoft, though we haven’t had the chance to put it to the test yet.

The 14.4-inch laptop has a 120Hz refresh rate and has a hardware edge; however, it is a little overkill for anyone just looking to browse the web or use their laptop for general productivity.

The Laptop Studio would be ideal for anyone who needs a system for serious 3D model rendering or editing video.

The Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU should also ensure a positive gaming experience, plus, the hinged screen should allow for any creatives to properly draw or edit on the touchscreen. This is the most expensive of the three, but it can definitely do the most.

The Surface Pro 8 is for every-day productivity tasks

While not as powerful as the Laptop Studio, the Surface Pro 8 is an all-around 2-in-1 PC that could be used as a portable work device, due to its smaller and lighter size.

The Pro 8 is just 891g, which is about half the weight of the Laptop Studio, which means it’s an easy choice for anyone who sometimes works from home. The 11th-Generation Intel i5-1135G7 processor is still powerful and will be able to run everyday functions smoothly.

The Pro 8 also has a higher PPI on its 13-inch screen, meaning it will have a sharper display than the Laptop Studio. It also packs a 120Hz refresh rate and has a built-in kickstand that allows the user to move the display, and the detachable keyboard (not included) means you could use the device as a tablet.

We haven’t had a chance to test out the Surface Pro 8 yet, but it seems that this would be a better choice for anyone just looking for an every-day laptop that can also double up as a tablet.

The Surface Go 3 is casual web browsing

The least powerful of the new Surface trio, the Surface Go 3 isn’t a laptop you’d want to use at work. The 2-in-1 device will work great for small everyday tasks, like browsing the web or streaming media, and the 10.5-inch touchscreen allows for a little creativity.

The Go 3 has three variations to choose from, but none feature an 11th-Gen processor, meaning that this will be less powerful than some models. However, the Intel Pentium 6500Y processor should still run well in Windows S Mode, although that does restrict the operating system to a tablet-optimised experience.

Despite the power loss, the cheap price means this is a lot more affordable than the other Surface laptops, and the 10.5-inch device is even lighter than the Pro 8. At just 544g this could be an ideal choice for any commuters wanting to catch up with their favourite shows on the train.

The included USB-C port also means you can hook up supported devices and accessories, and you take advantage of the built-in security of Windows 11.