Surface Laptop Studio vs Surface Book 3: What’s new?

The Microsoft Event bought us many new products, including the Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2, and the new Surface Laptop Studio.

The new Surface Laptop Studio is Microsoft most powerful laptop yet, and the replacement of the well-loved Surface Book 3.

Keep reading to find out all the ways these two devices compare and if Microsoft’s newest laptop wins out over its predecessor.

You can no longer detach the screen

The biggest surprise for this new flagship laptop is that the screen is no longer detachable, as it was on the Book 3. Instead, the screen now sits on a hinge, meaning you can bring it forward above the keyboard and tilt it to best suit your environment.

This also leads to the Surface Laptop Studio having three distinct modes, including Laptop Mode, Stage Mode and Studio Mode.

Laptop Mode works as it sounds, you use the 14.4-inch screen and keyboard together alongside the touchpad, while Stage Mode has you pull the screen forward so you’re closer to whatever you’re doing on screen. Lastly, Studio Mode is for the creatives out there and allows you to use the display as a digital canvas.

The Surface Book 3 technically also features some modes, however, since you can detach the 13-inch display, you have more options on how you want to position the screen.

It has more powerful specs

Since the Surface Laptop Studio doesn’t need to accommodate for a detachable screen, Microsoft has been able to fit in beefier specs which should offer a far better performance than the Surface Book 3.

You’re getting an 11th Generation H-Series Intel processor here, which is designed for high-end workloads to meet the requirements of content creators. Meanwhile, the Surface Book 3 only has a 10th Generation U-Series Intel chip, which is designed for ultra-portable laptops such as the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Air.

The Surface Laptop Studio will also pack an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU, which should be noticeably more powerful than the 1660 Ti inside the Surface Book 3. If you want the most powerful laptop, the Surface Laptop Studio is the clear winner.

Windows 11 is now here

The Surface Laptop Studio ships with Windows 11. This means that you can utilise all the new features and interface options of Windows 11, and you shouldn’t have any issues running the operating system.

Meanwhile, the Surface Book 3 debuted with Windows 10, and that’s still the primary OS for this laptop. However, you can upgrade to Windows 11 on the Surface Book 3 if you fancy.

The refresh rate has improved

The Surface Laptop Studio now packs a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is a huge improvement on Book 3, which caps out at 60Hz.

A higher refresh rate means that the Laptop Studio should look a lot smoother when scrolling up and down a webpage. It also makes it a decent contender for anyone looking to play some games that aren’t too demanding.

The battery life has grown

The battery for Microsoft’s latest laptop has improved. Depending on the model you choose – the Intel Core i5 or the Intel Core i7 – the device will last either 19 or 18 hours respectively.

This is an improvement on the Surface Book 3, which packs just 15.5 hours when browsing the web and using typical applications.

For more details on the Surface Laptop Studio, keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for our upcoming review.