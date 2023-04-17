 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Steam vs Epic Games Store: Which launcher is best?

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Steam had few serious rivals in the PC gaming world until the Epic Games Store came along. There are some key differences that set them apart. Let’s dive in.

Epic Games Store (and Epic Games Launcher) will see its fifth anniversary in December of this year and it’s been an interesting watch, seeing Steam have a well-funded alternative to take it to task. Do note we’ll be referring to Epic Games Store and Launcher as one of the same in this article.

Steam has always defined itself on openness while Epic Games Store began its run by inviting developers to enter into exclusivity arrangements.

Along with these key differences in ethos, the Steam vs Epic Games Store matchup has plenty of other points of the convention. These are all the important battlegrounds if you’re curious about what’s on offer – either way, you can use both.

Steam is better for finding new games

There’s no contest if you’re looking for the biggest game library possible. Steam offers access to around 50,000 titles while Epic Games Store came in at under 2,000 – as of 2022. So, if quantity matters to you, then Steam is well ahead.

Not only is Steam ahead on quantity but it’s better at helping you find games you might like within its huge selection. Discovery Queue offers recommendations to you in Steam based on titles you’ve played as well as what’s new and popular. The Explore Queue does a similar job but based on your game searches.

How to use the FPS counter in Steam

Epic Games do something less personalised with a general Discovery page available to all users, showcasing new stuff. You could argue there is less need for a recommendation engine on the Epic Games Store with fewer titles to wade through, but it’d be nice to have it regardless.

Epic Games Store offers streamlined navigation

Steam’s look has been iterated upon over its 20 years in existence but it doesn’t necessarily have the most contemporary of looks. For some, the added range of features in Steam and its breadth of menus may lead to confusion rather than a freeing feeling of choice.

This is where its advantage Epic Games Store. As a platform developed in the past 5 years, Epic’s store has a modern design language. That’s basically meaning an interface that’d work well on a touchscreen if desired, so it’s extremely easy to navigate.

The fewer features and menus, along with clear user navigation signposting, mean you can glide from section to section with speed and ease.

Epic has free games and exclusives

Epic Games Store kicked off its existence by showcasing that it would offer exclusive titles as well as free games.

This is still the case with titles like Fortnite, The Wolf Among US 2, Alan Wake Remastered and more all being exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

Free games come in the form of a weekly download per user from a collection of titles. At the time of publication, the games on offer are medical slasher Mordhau and early access title Second Extinction.

You’ll get more social features on Steam

Both Steam and Epic Games Store allow you to chat with your friends but the former has a few extra inclusions.

With Steam, you’ve got access to Communities pages, where you can find discussions on games as well as select reviews, additional content, and guides. The combination makes for a feeling of a living community within Steam.

You might like…

Nvidia RTX 4070 vs RTX 4070 Ti: Is more power really worth it?

Nvidia RTX 4070 vs RTX 4070 Ti: Is more power really worth it?

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
Microsoft Edge vs Google Chrome: Which browser is best?

Microsoft Edge vs Google Chrome: Which browser is best?

Adam Speight 3 days ago
Spotify vs YouTube Music: Which music streaming service is better?

Spotify vs YouTube Music: Which music streaming service is better?

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Huawei Watch Ultimate vs Apple Watch Ultra: How do they compare?

Huawei Watch Ultimate vs Apple Watch Ultra: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Asus ROG Phone 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which handset comes out on top?

Asus ROG Phone 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which handset comes out on top?

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
Asus ROG Phone 7 vs ROG Phone 7 Ultimate: What’s the difference?

Asus ROG Phone 7 vs ROG Phone 7 Ultimate: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.