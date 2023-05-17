Sony Xperia 1 V vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Five key differences

The Sony Xperia 1 V is the latest top-end smartphone from Sony, but how does it compare to Apple’s big hitter, the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

While both are at the top of their respective games, there are key differences between the two that go far between the usual iOS and Android debate. This could make choosing which to go for a more difficult decision for prospective buyers.

That’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in; here are five key differences between the Sony Xperia 1 V and iPhone 14 Pro Max to help you make the right buying decision.

iOS vs Android

Okay, let’s get the biggest and most obvious difference out of the way first; the Sony Xperia 1 V runs Android 13 out of the box while the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with Apple’s iOS 16.

The two are completely different approaches to mobile software with Apple offering a more closely regulated experience than the comparatively open Android OS, though there is something to be said for Apple’s level of polish and hardware/software integration.

Still, there’s a lot to love about Android too, including a wide range of features not available on iOS and a deep level of customisation on offer.

Chances are you’ll either be already in camp iOS or camp Android and very little will convince you to switch sides, so you’ll probably base the purchase on this point alone, but still… Let’s ignore that for now, shall we?

Sony Xperia 1 V

The Sony Xperia 1 V has a higher-res display

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has an impressive 6.7-inch display with Apple’s ProMotion display tech allowing the phone to go as high as 120Hz and as little as 1Hz in a bid to save battery life. It’s also a vibrant, detailed OLED panel with peak brightness of 2000nits when watching HDR. In fact, we described it as ‘ticking all the boxes’ in our review.

But as good as that is, the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 1 V beats the iPhone 14 Pro Max in one crucial area: resolution. While the 1290 x 2976 of the iPhone 14 Pro isn’t to be sniffed at, it can’t compete with the 4K (1644 x 3840) resolution on offer from the Xperia 1 V – one of the only smartphone ranges on the market to offer a 4K panel on a smartphone.

It means you can truly appreciate every pixel of those 4K videos you shoot, and 4K content on the likes of Netflix and YouTube will really pop on the Xperia 1 V’s display. And, in a bid to save battery life, it’ll automatically drop down to a battery-friendly FHD+ when not watching 4K content.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has Dynamic Island

While the Xperia 1 V might have the higher-res display of the two flagships, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a trick up its sleeve in the form of Dynamic Island.

iPhone 14 Pro Max. Image Credit: (Trusted Reviews)

Introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the Dynamic Island essentially takes the notch cutout of the iPhone and turn it into a feature rather than an annoyance.

Using iOS 16, the phone brings the notch into the main experience, moulding its shape to display handy info like media controls, timers, battery status alerts and more. It can even be used to track the live sports scores in supported apps and can display current order info from supported takeaway apps.

It may be a gimmick, but it’s a very handy one, and something not seen on any Android competitor – yet, anyway.

The Sony Xperia 1 V has a unique main rear sensor

Being the company behind the Sony Alpha DSLR camera line, it should come as no surprise that the Xperia 1 V has some impressive camera tech hidden within.

The headline is the new 52MP Exmor T sensor and its unique two-layer transistor within the CMOS that Sony claims should deliver better performance in darker environments, throwing around numbers like a 2x improvement to low-light performance compared to the Xperia 1 IV.

Combined with a much larger sensor than before, the company claims that it can go toe-to-toe with the quality of traditional DSLRs – though we’ll put that bold claim to the test once we get a sample in for review.

Sony Xperia 1 V

That’s flanked by twin 12MP ultrawide and 12MP telephoto lenses, with the latter offering 5.2x optical zoom capabilities.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, sports the first 48MP sensor in Apple’s iPhone collection, using Apple’s image processing tech and pixel binning to deliver crisp, bright shots and improved low-light performance, though it’s still not quite up there with some of the best options available on Android.

While the 12MP ultrawide matches that of the Xperia 1 V, the 3.5x optical zoom of the telephoto lens falls short of its Android rival.

The Sony Xperia 1 V is the more expensive of the two

Considering the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most expensive option in Apple’s high-end smartphone collection, it might come as a surprise that the Sony Xperia 1 V costs even more – though admittedly not by that much.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes in at a cool £1,199/$1,099 while the Sony Xperia 1 V starts at £1,299/$1,399. So, whichever you fancy the look of, your bank balance is guaranteed to take quite a beating…

The Sony Xperia 1 V is scheduled for release sometime in June for those tempted by Sony’s ultra-high-end smartphone, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is readily available to buy right now.