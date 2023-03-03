 large image

Sony X95L vs Sony X95K: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies
Sony announced its 2023 range of Bravia XR TVs and at the top of its LCD line-up sits the Sony X95L Mini LED. TV

But how does it compare to last year’s X95K model? We’ve broken down all the major differences between the two Sony TVs ahead of the X95L going on sale to help distinguish the differences and similarities between two. 

They both have Mini LED displays 

Both the Sony X95L and X95K have Mini LED displays. 

This means the backlight consists of smaller LEDs, which allow for more precise control over brightness, black levels and contrast. Sony already says this year’s Full Array X90L LCD TV is 130% brighter than the X90K, so we’re hoping a similar boost will be noticeable between the X95L and X95K, with the expectation the new models deliver brighter, punchier colours with HDR content, and less blooming.

Sony X95L

The Sony X95L has an updated processor 

While both the X95L and the X95K are powered by Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, the X95L features a more up-to-date version. 

According to Sony, the new Cognitive Processor offers better control over the backlight for improved brightness and reduced blooming – or halos around bright objects – as well as the new XR Clear Image technology for better noise reduction and clearer motion handling. 

The Sony X95L supports Acoustic Multi-Audio+ 

One of the key audio features on the X95K was Acoustic Multi-Audio, a sound system that includes tweeters to ensure that high-frequency sounds originate from the correct place in any scene. 

The X95L has the upgraded Acoustic Multi-Audio+ version, which aims to precisely match sound with visuals on screen for an immersive experience. You’ll have to wait for our review to find out how these two versions compare.

Sony X95K 2022 model
Sony A95K Mini LED

The X95L comes in more sizes 

The X95K is available in a slightly wider range of sizes that includes massive 85- and 75-inches. The X95L only comes in 85-, 75- and 65-inches. 

