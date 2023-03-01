 large image

Sony X95L vs Sony X90L: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Sony has unveiled its 2023 Bravia XR TV line-up with new models that includes the X95L and X90L LCD TVs, as well as A95L and A80L OLEDs. 

For this guide we’re focusing on a comparison between the X95L and X90L models. We’ve broken down all the key differences (and similarities) between these two Sony TVs if you’re looking to get an LCD TV over an OLED

Both feature the updated Cognitive Processor XR

Both the X95L and the X90L take advantage of the updated Cognitive Processor XR, with its new XR Clear Image technology which improves noise reduction and presents motion with more clarity. 

The Cognitive Processor XR also enables better control over the backlight than was possible with previous generations for models that have more local dimming zones to produce better brightness and reduce blooming (halos around bright objects). 

Sony X95L
Sony X95L

The Sony X95L is a Mini LED display 

The X95L is a Mini LED display, meaning the LEDs in the backlight are much smaller than the LEDs in the X90L’s Full Array screen. 

The smaller LEDs allows for more precise control over how the light emitted from the backlight reaches the screen. The result (hopefully), is better contrast and deeper blacks from Sony’s XR Backlight Master Drive, with the XR Triluminos technology driving more natural colour reproduction. 

Sony also claims that the X90L is capable of enhanced contrast and reproducing billions of accurate colours, with brightness up 130% compared to last year’s X90K. 

The X95L offers wider angles and fewer reflections 

The X95L uses Sony’s X-Anti Reflection screen to reduce the reflection users see on the screen. This means viewers can stream content and play games with fewer distractions. 

The A95L incorporates Sony’s X-Wide Angle tech, which it claims makes it possible to see vivid and accurate colours from any angle without losing out on colour or brightness. As far as we know, the X90L lacks these features. 

Sony X90L
Sony X90L

The X95L has better audio

The X95L takes advantage of Acoustic Multi-Audio+, an audio feature designed to place effects where they should be on the screen. Both the X95L and X90L use actuators behind the screen that vibrate to create sound, but the difference between the two is that the X95L features integrated subwoofers to provide the low frequencies.

And both TVs have the Acoustic Center Sync feature that synchronises the TV’s speakers with that of supported Sony soundbars to create a clearer dialogue performance. 

The Sony X90L comes in more sizes 

If you want to go super-size or smaller, the X90L is one to look at. It’s available in five sizes: 98-, 85-, 75-, 65- and 55-inches. The X95L is limited to three sizes which includes 85-, 75- and 65-inches.

