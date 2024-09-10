Sony PS5 Pro vs PS5: Is the new console worth an upgrade?

Sony has announced the PS5 Pro, a mid-generation hardware boost for gamers seeking peak graphical performance. Here’s how it compares to the existing PS5.

In a brief 9-minute presentation on September 10, the company explained how the new model improves upon the PS5 by enabling gamers to experience the best resolution, performance and frame rates without compromise.

The idea is to create a gaming environment as if the resolution focused Fidelity Mode and the frame rate focused Performance Mode on the PS5 were enabled at the same time, rather then prioritising one to the detrriment of the other. Graphics performance will remain high, frame rates can be pushed further. More detail, better looking.

So, for example, Sony reckons you’ll be able to push the frame rate to the max without sacrificing resolution and advanced features like ray tracing. Heck it’ll even improve on the latter.

However, the new console comes at a quite remarkable price increase, which will give most gamers pause before upgrading. Here’s how the PS5 Pro measures up to the PS5.

The GPU has been upgraded

Sony is pushing the GPU to new limits on the PS5 Pro. The company says there are 65% more Compute Units than the existing model, while the memory is 28% faster. That makes for a smoother gaming experience because rendering is 45% faster overall.

PS5 Pro has even better ray tracing

Sony says the PS5 Pro will provide an even better ray tracing experience. Technically, Sony says more dynamic reflection and refraction of light will double and triple the speed casting of rays. In practice, you’ll get things like reflections between cars in gameplay in Gran Turismo 7, even at 60fps, and more realistic casting of shadows in Hogwarts’ Legacy.

Sony’s DLSS rival is here on PS5 Pro

Sony officially announced the new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, which is its interpretation of Nvidia’s DLSS technology and AMD’s FSR upscaling technology for PC. Sony says that existing games can be retrofitted with the tech and new cames will carry the standard with a PS5 Enahnced label. PS5 gamers won’t be able play these games.

The AI-based tech analyses the game images pixel-by-pixel and will add further detail to games like The Last of Us 2. The effective resolution will be improved and it’ll still run at 60 frames per second. Sony offered a side-by-side comparison to Fidelity Mode on PS5 running at 30fps. The additional smoothness of the gameplay was very noticable.

The existing games that’ll carry the PS5 Enhanced logo include: Alan Wake 2, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, Demon’s Souls, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Gran Turismo 7, Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, The Crew Motorfest, The First Descendant, The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

Design is pretty much the same, except…

Sony has dept the design of the PS5 Slim, in the main. It’s the height as the original PS5 and same with of the current PS5. However, there are some larger indents in the centre of the console, presumably to allow for more fans.

But it’ll cost you a pretty penny

Sony is charging a whopping £699.99 / $699.99 / €799.99 for the PS5 Pro when the PS5 Pro arrives on November 7. (pre-orders begin on September 26).

That’s way higher than the £479.99 / $499.99 / €549.99 RRP of the PS5 Slim Disc Edition and the £389.99 / $449.99 / €449.99 of the Digital Edition. This model doesn’t have a disc as standard and you can only buy it separately for £99.99 / $79.99 / €119.99. Ouch.