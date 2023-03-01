Sony A95L vs Sony A95K: What’s new and different?

Sony has had a long history of delivering high-quality TVs and we’re expecting nothing less than excellent from the A95L QD-OLED TV, but how does it compare to the previous model in the A95K?

The Sony A95K was the first QD-OLED TV launch, promising better brightness than ‘traditional’ OLED screens, improved viewing angles and better colour performance thanks to the Quantum Dot technology inside the screen. Married with Sony’s excellent Acoustic Surface Audio+ sound system and their outstanding motion control, the A95K was one of the best TVs to grace 2022.

So big things are expected from Sony’s second-gen A95L QD-OLED, and here are the main differences you can expect from the A95L vs A95K.

It has the more practical design

The integrated stand from before has gone, replaced by feet that can be manoeuvred into three different positions depending on where the TV is placed. For instance, if you want to plonk a soundbar beneath then the stand can be adjusted to elevate the screen off the ground.

This gives the A95L more flexibility in terms of positioning over the A95K, as that TV’s stand proved impractical if you were thinking of adding a soundbar. It was also absolutely massive.

It comes in a bigger size

Just like Samsung with its S95C OLED, the A95L will be coming in a gigantic 77-inch size. In recent years the TV market has been moving towards bigger sizes, and if that fits your requirements then the 77-inch model is the one to get. There’s no word on the pricing for any of the Sony TVs just yet, but we would assume it to be spectacularly expensive.

The A95L supports Dolby Vision Gaming

Sony’s been reluctant to wade into offering gaming features that aren’t specific to the PS5 – just have a look at its ‘Perfect for PS5‘ campaign. But that could be changing with Dolby Vision Gaming support on the A95L, the first Sony TV to support the feature. It’s also the only current TV in the 2023 line-up that supports the feature.

The reason why that is the case is that the A95L has a different chipset to the models below it. We’ve had it confirmed from Sony that it does support Dolby Vision Gaming at 120Hz, so if you want a premium gaming experience, the A95L is where you’ll get it. And perhaps the presence of Dolby Vision Gaming is a clue to features coming to the PlayStation 5…

The A95L is brighter than the A95K

One of the criticisms against OLED has always been that it’s been less than bright in the service of HDR. New technology such as QD-OLED has changed that narrative and ahead of the A95L’s launch, Sony is claiming that it is 200% brighter than the previous A95K model.

The QD-OLED’s level of brightness is, in part, enhanced by Sony’s XR Triluminos Max technology (the same as on the A95K), with an integrated heatsink and the XR Cognitive Processor doing thermal analysis on the panel to determine how bright certain areas can go. That’s led to the A95L being twice as bright as the A95K, though it would seem to depend on the mode the TV is in.