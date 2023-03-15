Sony A80L vs Sony A80K: How do they compare?

Sony announced the brand new Bravia XR TVs at its European TV and Audio event in February, and as usual, we’re looking at how the new models compare to the older ones.

The A80L is Sony’s mid-range OLED TV for 2023, sitting below the A95L QD-OLED. The closer comparison to the 2022 line-up is the A80K OLED.

Presuming the A80L replaces the A80K, there should be a crossover where the A80K is in stock and the A80L is making its way to the market.

If you’re looking to purchase a new OLED but aren’t looking to spend lavish amounts, these Sony OLEDs would seem to fit the bill. So how do the Sony A80L and A80K OLEDs compare to one another?

The A80L is available in more sizes

Bigger is better, and bigger is also becoming more popular. The recent trend in the TV markets (according to what the TV manufacturers have told us), is that bigger screen sizes are becoming more popular among buyers.

Both models come in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch sizes, but if you’re after the biggest visual impact in your home, then the A80L comes in a humongous 83-inch version.

There’s still no word on how much the new range will cost when it comes out, but you can bet that bigger also equals more expensive.

The A80L makes it easier to be eco friendly

Since the EU brought in its power restrictions several years ago, TV manufacturers have been trying to figure out ways to make their TVs less power hungry and encourage users to be more energy efficient.

For this year, Sony is bringing its Eco Dashboard app to all its new models. This isn’t necessarily a new feature, but simply presenting the power settings in a more accessible manner rather than burying them in the menu settings. You can change power settings in this dashboard, with changes reflected by a graphic of a tree that grows bigger the more energy is saved. You can also turn these off if you wish.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

To further add to Sony’s sustainability goals, the Ambient Lighting feature uses the TV’s sensor to optimise brightness and power consumption based on how much ambient light it detects within a room. And the A80L uses recycled plastics called SORPLAS in the construction of its chassis, minimising the use of virgin plastics by 60%.

The A80L OLED is more intuitive for gamers

With the PlayStation 5 sales ticking upwards as it’s more widely available, Sony is looking to make the integration between its TVs and game consoles even simpler.

Settings will be accessible through a menu that can be quickly brought up on screen, making it easier to adjust settings on the fly and, in some cases, make it easier to perform certain actions, such as bringing up a targeting reticule or iron sights to focus on an object.

When we saw it at the Sony event, it still wasn’t finalised. It could change either before the TVs go on sale, or in a firmware update after they launch.