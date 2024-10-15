Sonos Sub 4 vs Sonos Sub 3: What’s new?

Sonos has just announced its newest subwoofer, the Sonos Sub 4.

The Sub 4 brings a refreshed design and improved specs, but how does it compare to the Sonos Sub 3 that landed in 2020?

Keep reading to find out how these two subwoofers compare, along with which one is right for you.

Price

The Sonos Sub 4 is priced at $799/£799 and will be available to buy from October 29. Pre-orders opened October 15.

The Sonos Sub 3 is four years older, having launched in June 2020 at a price of $699/£799. The subwoofer has also seen its price discounted over the years, with it currently available for £639 on the brand’s UK site.

The Sonos Sub 4 is lighter

The Sonos Sub 4 weighs less than the Sub 3 at 11.79kg. This is down from the 13.15kg of the Sub 3.

The subwoofer also has a new matte finish available in black or white instead of the high-gloss one found on the Sub 3. Otherwise, the two speakers share very similar designs, appearing almost identical in their renders.

Both subwoofers are also suitable for both medium and large-sized rooms and can be positioned either upright or flat, allowing you to fit them into your setup the way you like.

The Sonos Sub 4 has improved specs

The Sub 4 is Sonos’ most advanced subwoofer to date, according to the brand.

The subwoofer benefits from increased processing power, more memory and new Wi-Fi radios for better connectivity. This means you can expect improved performance and more reliable wireless connections from the subwoofer compared to its predecessor, the Sub 3.

The Sub 4 and Sub 3 both produce deep bass

The Sub 4 is equipped with custom dual woofers designed to generate deep and dynamic bass. The woofers also face inward to create a force-cancelling effect that prevents any buzz or rattle from being produced.

The Sub 3 featured the same force-cancelling drivers with similar claims of ‘pulse-pounding’ bass, so we’ll be interested to test the Sub 4 and hear how it compares to its predecessor when it comes to audio performance.

Early verdict

The Sonos Sub 4 feels like a minor upgrade on the Sub 3 that came before it. The design shaves a few kgs off its predecessor and brings a fresh matte finish, while the spec improvements should improve performance and connectivity.

However, you’ll have to wait for our full review to learn if this has any real impact on the sound.

One thing worth noting is that the Sub 4 can be paired with previous generations of the Sub for bigger bass. This means there’s no need to get rid of the Sub 3 if you already own it.