Sonos Roam 2 vs Sonos Move 2: Which speaker should you buy?

Sonos recently unveiled its portable Roam 2 speaker, but how does it compare to the Sonos Move 2?

The Roam 2 is the successor to Sonos’ original Roam speaker, a portable speaker that remains one of our best Bluetooth speakers three years after its launch. We’ve already compared the Roam 2 to the OG Sonos Roam, but how does the newest Roam stand up to Sonos’ larger Move 2 portable speaker?

Keep reading to find out…

The Sonos Roam 2 is more lightweight

While both the Sonos Roam 2 and the Sonos Move 2 are portable speakers, the Roam 2 weighs significantly less than the Move 2, making it even more convenient for taking on the go. The Roam 2 weighs 0.43kg, while the Move 2 weighs 3kg.

The speaker is also smaller, measuring just 168 x 62 x 60mm to the Move 2’s 241 x 160 x 127mm. This makes the Roam 2 more compact for squeezing into your bag and taking out and about, whereas the Move 2 is built more to carry between your home and garden.

The Sonos Move 2 produces a more powerful sound

If you’re searching for the best sound, the Sonos Move 2 is for you. Sonos calls the Move 2 its “most powerful portable speaker” with its stereo sound and additional tweeter. We found that the Move 2 was able to fill large outdoor spaces with its sound, offering a wider soundscape than a mono speaker and nice, boomy bass.

That isn’t to say the Sonos Roam 2 won’t sound great in its own right. However, you’ll have to wait for our full review of the speaker to hear our verdict on its audio performance.

Sonos Roam 2

The Sonos Roam 2 is more waterproof

The Sonos Roam 2 has the advantage when it comes to waterproofing with an IP rating of IP67. This means the speaker is dust-tight and protected against the effects of temporary immersion in water. More specifically, this applies to depths of 1 metre for up to 30 minutes.

The Sonos Move 2, meanwhile, has an IP rating of IP56. This means that the speaker is dust-protected and protected against powerful water jets, but should not be immersed in water.

The Roam 2’s increased ruggedness makes the speaker the safer choice for listening at the beach or poolside this summer.

The Sonos Move 2 has a longer battery life

If battery life is a priority, the Sonos Move 2 will impress with its 24 hours of playback. This means you could potentially go days or even weeks between charges depending on how long your typical listening session lasts.

The Sonos Roam 2, on the other hand, has a battery life of 10 hours. This should be more than enough to get you through a day or evening with friends, but you might find you need to recharge the speaker before your next gathering.

Sonos Move 2

The Sonos Roam 2 is cheaper

One major benefit to the Sonos Roam 2 is its price.

The portable speaker launched at $179/£179. That’s significantly lower than the $449/£449 RRP on the Sonos Move 2, or even the reduced $336/£329 price of the speaker on sale, meaning you could save between $270/£270 and $157/£150 by opting for the smaller Roam 2.