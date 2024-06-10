Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sonos Roam 2 vs Sonos Era 100: Battle of the wireless speakers

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Sonos has launched its newest Bluetooth speaker, the Roam 2. Available in five colours, the Roam 2 promises to be lightweight, durable and powerful. 

As we haven’t tested the Roam 2 yet, we’ve compared its specs and features to the Sonos Era 100 which we gave a solid 4.5-star rating and noted the key differences between them, so you can decide which speaker is better-suited for you.

Keep reading to learn more about the Sonos Roam 2 and Era 100.

The Sonos Roam 2 is slightly cheaper

Recently launched, the Roam 2 has a cheaper starting price at £179 / $179 / €199. The Era 100 starts at a pricier £249 / $249 / €279.

As we mentioned before, the Roam 2 is available in a choice of five colours including Black, White, Red, Blue or Green. The Era 100 doesn’t have as much choice and is available in either Black or White.

The Sonos Roam 2 is portable and durable

Unlike the Era 100, the Roam 2 doesn’t require a wired power cable to function and can last up to 10-hours on a single battery charge. 

It also boasts an impressive IP67-rating which means it’s dust-proof and can even withstand a dunking in up to one metre of water for up to 30 minutes. Not only that but it’s drop resistant too, making it ideal for outdoor use.

Left ImageRight Image

Both work as a Smart Speaker

Both the Roam 2 and Era 100 have Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa built-in which means you can control the speakers just by voicing commands. This is especially useful if you have smart home devices, such as thermostats, light bulbs or blinds, giving you hands-free control.

The Sonos Era 100 has two tweeters

The Era 100 features two angled tweeters which Sonos explains creates a “crisp and accurate high frequency response and stereo separation”. In our review, we concluded the powerful tweeters provided “a wider listening spot than there was on the Sonos One” and sounded “more consistent”. 

In comparison the Roam 2 has just one tweeter which Sonos claims to offer “a crisp, high-frequency response”. As we haven’t tested the Roam 2 yet, we can’t verify how well the tweeter copes but if it’s anything like the Roam which also had one tweeter, then we can assume it’ll boast excellent sound quality. 

Otherwise, both the Era 100 and Roam 2 have one midwoofer to support mid-range vocal frequencies and deep bass.

Sonos Roam 2
Sonos Roam 2 in new colours Blue, Red and Green

You might like…

Sonos Ace vs Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: What’s the difference?

Sonos Ace vs Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: What’s the difference?

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 11 vs MacBook Air M3: Which should you buy?

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 vs MacBook Air M3: Which should you buy?

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
Cloud storage vs external hard drives: Which is better?

Cloud storage vs external hard drives: Which is better?

Hannah Davies 7 days ago
ROG Ally X vs Steam Deck OLED: What’s the difference?

ROG Ally X vs Steam Deck OLED: What’s the difference?

Lewis Painter 7 days ago
ROG Ally X vs MSI Claw: Which handheld should you go for?

ROG Ally X vs MSI Claw: Which handheld should you go for?

Jessica Gorringe 7 days ago
Asus ROG Ally vs ROG Ally X: Battle of the handhelds

Asus ROG Ally vs ROG Ally X: Battle of the handhelds

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words