Sonos Roam 2 vs Sonos Era 100: Battle of the wireless speakers

Sonos has launched its newest Bluetooth speaker, the Roam 2. Available in five colours, the Roam 2 promises to be lightweight, durable and powerful.

As we haven’t tested the Roam 2 yet, we’ve compared its specs and features to the Sonos Era 100 which we gave a solid 4.5-star rating and noted the key differences between them, so you can decide which speaker is better-suited for you.

Keep reading to learn more about the Sonos Roam 2 and Era 100.

The Sonos Roam 2 is slightly cheaper

Recently launched, the Roam 2 has a cheaper starting price at £179 / $179 / €199. The Era 100 starts at a pricier £249 / $249 / €279.

As we mentioned before, the Roam 2 is available in a choice of five colours including Black, White, Red, Blue or Green. The Era 100 doesn’t have as much choice and is available in either Black or White.

The Sonos Roam 2 is portable and durable

Unlike the Era 100, the Roam 2 doesn’t require a wired power cable to function and can last up to 10-hours on a single battery charge.

It also boasts an impressive IP67-rating which means it’s dust-proof and can even withstand a dunking in up to one metre of water for up to 30 minutes. Not only that but it’s drop resistant too, making it ideal for outdoor use.

Both work as a Smart Speaker

Both the Roam 2 and Era 100 have Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa built-in which means you can control the speakers just by voicing commands. This is especially useful if you have smart home devices, such as thermostats, light bulbs or blinds, giving you hands-free control.

The Sonos Era 100 has two tweeters

The Era 100 features two angled tweeters which Sonos explains creates a “crisp and accurate high frequency response and stereo separation”. In our review, we concluded the powerful tweeters provided “a wider listening spot than there was on the Sonos One” and sounded “more consistent”.

In comparison the Roam 2 has just one tweeter which Sonos claims to offer “a crisp, high-frequency response”. As we haven’t tested the Roam 2 yet, we can’t verify how well the tweeter copes but if it’s anything like the Roam which also had one tweeter, then we can assume it’ll boast excellent sound quality.

Otherwise, both the Era 100 and Roam 2 have one midwoofer to support mid-range vocal frequencies and deep bass.