Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Smart ring vs smartwatch: Which is best for you?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been thinking about investing in a wearable device to track your health, sleep and fitness, you’re most likely wavering between two options: a smartwatch or a smart ring. 

Smart rings are still relatively new on the scene (compared to smartwatches, anyway), with big names being Oura, Ultrahuman, Circular, and more recently, Samsung. Meanwhile, some of our favourite smartwatches come from brands like Apple, TicWatch, Garmin, Withings, Fitbit, Samsung and Coros – and that isn’t even going into our best fitness trackers

We’ve highlighted all the biggest differences to help you decide which wearable format is right for you. 

Smart rings can be more comfortable 

Smartwatches are an easy tech-savvy upgrade for anyone used to wearing a traditional wristwatch to keep an eye on the time. However, for those who don’t typically wear anything on their wrists, a smartwatch can feel bulky and out of place. 

If you don’t like the feeling of a watch on your arm but would like to keep better track of your steps and health, a smart ring could be the answer. Not only are smart rings generally more comfortable, but they also usually weigh less and appear more discreet. 

Oura Ring 3 up close
Oura Ring 3

Smartwatches have screens 

Another clear design difference between a smartwatch and a smart ring is that a smartwatch features a display. 

This opens a watch up to more features, such as message notifications, maps, music streaming, third-party app integrations and, of course, showing the time. 

Smart rings don’t have displays, meaning they generally work in conjunction with a smartphone app, collecting your health and fitness stats from your finger and allowing you to access them on your phone. This means you get a simpler, distraction-free wearable experience at the expense of the apps and features found on smartwatches. 

Apple Watch Series 9 on wrist
Apple Watch Series 9

Smartwatches can fit more sensors

Along with features, smartwatches can often fit more sensors. 

For example, in Samsung’s case, the Galaxy Ring features an accelerometer, a temperature sensor and a PPG sensor – the same goes for the Oura Ring 3

The Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, on the other hand, include accelerometers, temperature sensors, gyroscopes, barometers, ambient light sensors and compasses. The Apple Watch Series 9, meanwhile, packs electrical and optical heart sensors, a temperature sensor, a compass, an altimeter, an accelerometer, a gyroscope and an ambient light sensor. 

Smart rings have longer battery lives 

Finally, it’s worth considering the battery life of each wearable. 

This will vary by brand, but smart rings generally have the advantage here as they’re smaller and don’t have a display to power. This means you’ll be able to track your health and sleep more consistently without taking breaks to charge the device as frequently.

You might like…

Canon EOS R5 Mark II vs EOS R5: What’s changed?

Canon EOS R5 Mark II vs EOS R5: What’s changed?

Hannah Davies 20 hours ago
Canon EOS R1 vs EOS R3: What’s new?

Canon EOS R1 vs EOS R3: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
OnePlus Nord 4 vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G: Which mid-ranger wins?

OnePlus Nord 4 vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G: Which mid-ranger wins?

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
OnePlus Nord 4 vs Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: Which affordable phone wins?

OnePlus Nord 4 vs Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: Which affordable phone wins?

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
OnePlus Pad 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Which tablet should you choose?

OnePlus Pad 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Which tablet should you choose?

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
Claude vs Gemini: Which AI is better?

Claude vs Gemini: Which AI is better?

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words