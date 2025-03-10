Sky Glass 2 vs Sky Q: Which should you choose?

Sky introduced Sky Glass 2, the successor to its all-in-one TV, audio and content solution Sky Glass, earlier this year. Here’s how Sky Glass 2 compares to Sky Q.

The idea behind Sky Glass is to combine a display, sound system and streaming software into one package, greatly simplifying the TV buying experience. The second generation of Glass, Sky Glass 2, incorporates some nice upgrades, including a brighter display, wider viewing angle and richer audio quality. The question is, should you choose it over Sky’s more traditional Sky Q satellite streaming box?

Keep reading to discover all the biggest differences between Sky Glass 2 and Sky Q, or learn how the original Sky Glass compared to Sky Q.

Price

Which option offers better value will likely depend on whether or not you already have a TV.

Sky Glass 2 launched on February 12 2025 with prices starting at £14/month for the 43-inch model, £19/month for the 55-inch model and £24/month for the 65-inch model.

You’ll also want to pick up a TV subscription on top of this. The Sky Essential TV pack lets you view 100+ channels (including Sky Atlantic, Netflix and Discovery+) and costs £15/month. There’s also Sky Ultimate TV, which includes all of the above and more (such as Sky Max, Sky Comedy, Sky Documentaries, Sky Crime, Sky History and Sky Showcase). This plan starts at £22/month.

Sky Q, on the other hand, starts at £31/month for a 24-month contract with 1TB of storage. You’ll also need to pay a £49 set-up fee on top of this for installation. Sky also offers a 2TB UHD plan which includes Netflix Premium starting at £43 a month.

Both Sky Q plans include more than 300 channels, including Sky Box Sets, though extras like Sky Sports and Sky Cinema will cost more. There’s also an additional fee for Ultra HD streaming and multi-room installation.

Of course, another hidden cost (or saving) you need to consider is a TV and perhaps a soundbar. Because Sky Q doesn’t include a display or sound system the way that Sky Glass 2 does, the cost can also vary greatly depending on the TV you pick up. That said, if you already have a TV, there’s no need to pay any extra here.

Sky Glass 2 is built into a TV

One of the biggest benefits (or drawbacks, depending on how you see it) of Sky Glass 2 is that the subscription includes a TV with a built-in sound system. This means there’s no need to pick up any additional hardware.

The all-in-one solution features a 4K Quantum Dot display with support for HDR and Dolby Vision, as well as precision contrast enhancement support, for a crisp picture with darker blacks and brighter whites. The TV also includes a seven-speaker soundbar with dual subwoofers and Dolby Atmos support.

Sky Glass 2 is available in three sizes (43, 55 and 65-inch) and three colours, Volcanic Grey, Atlantic Blue and Arctic Silver.

Sky Q doesn’t come with a TV or soundbar, meaning you’ll need to pick the hardware up separately. The main benefits of this include greater flexibility when picking out a TV and you can save money by using one you already own. However, Sky Glass’s all-in-one design is considerably more convenient and still has some great specs and features.

Sky Glass 2 doesn’t require a satellite dish

Another major benefit to Sky Glass 2 is that the TV does not require a satellite dish, making it much easier to install. Once the engineer sets up the TV all you need to do is connect it to your existing home Wi-Fi network and you’re good to go.

Installing Sky Q is a more complicated process, as you’ll need a professional to fit your home with a satellite dish to get started. There’ll also be two cables that need to run to your main Sky Q box (or via the integrated mesh network if you’ve opted for a multi-room setup). In short, installation takes longer and costs more.

The quality of your picture and sound will also depend on the TV and soundbar you pair your Sky Q box with, making it less consistent than Sky Glass 2.

Sky Q doesn’t require a fast internet connection

Instead of a satellite dish, Sky Glass 2 relies on a strong internet connection to stream content. While this is much faster, easier and cheaper to set up than a satellite dish, it does mean that if your Wi-Fit network goes down, you’re out of luck.

It also means you’ll benefit from a fast and strong home Wi-Fi network – especially when streaming 4K UHD content.

Sky Q doesn’t have this same problem as an internet connection is only needed for downloading content and watching content on streaming services, such as Netflix and Disney+. The speed of your internet won’t affect the download quality, so as long as you don’t mind waiting for content to download, a slower Wi-Fi network should suffice.

Likewise, if your internet connection goes down or stalls, you’ll still be able to watch live channels via satellite. This is especially key for live events, such as sports.

Sky Q lets you record live broadcasts

Sky Q also has an advantage when it comes to recording live content. The Ultra HD box allows you to record up to six programmes simultaneously while watching another live channel, allowing you to go back and watch those shows later as many times as you want with no set expiry date.

Sky Glass allows you to watch content live and on-demand, meaning you can watch it when you want. However, Sky can remove that content whenever it likes, meaning something you’ve been wanting to watch could be there one day and gone the next.

One benefit to Sky Glass in this regard is that you can essentially create a watchlist using Sky’s Playlist feature, which collates all the TV shows and movies you plan to watch or are watching currently into one place. This means there’s no need to root through each streaming app to locate what you want to watch next.

Early verdict

Sky Glass 2 and Sky Q offer very similar content packages, however they differ when it comes to hardware and connectivity.

If you don’t have a TV or a satellite dish yet, Sky Glass 2 might be the more alluring option, as it includes a display and sound system and relies on Wi-Fi over satellite connectivity.

On the other hand, if you prefer to watch and record live broadcasts and already have a TV you wish to pair with your streaming box, Sky Q or Sky Stream will be the best choice, with Sky Q taking the cake if you don’t have the strongest internet connection at home.