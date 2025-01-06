Samsung The Frame Pro vs The Frame: What’s new?

CES 2025 has kicked off in Las Vegas and one Samsung product that has already caught our attention is The Frame Pro TV.

The Frame is Samsung’s series of TVs designed to resemble a piece of art when not in use. With its stylish bezel, matte display and more than 3000 curated works in the Samsung Art Store, The Frame has cemented itself as a popular choice since it first appeared in Samsung’s TV line-up in 2017.

Samsung recently announced that, from 2025, the Art Store will be available on more TVs than ever, including many Neo QLED and QLED models. However, that doesn’t mean the brand will stop updating its Frame line.

The company has officially unveiled its first ‘Pro’ model, The Frame Pro. Here’s how it compares to The Frame (2024).

Price

The Frame was first released in 2017 and has remained in Samsung’s TV line-up in the years that followed. The most recent version of the TV (2024) starts at £999 for the 43-inch model with no custom bezels and runs up to £3198 for an 85-inch display with Sand Gold bezels.

Samsung has yet to announce a price for The Frame Pro, but it seems safe to assume it’ll cost more than The Frame with its additional technologies.

The Frame (2024)

The Frame Pro has a Neo QLED display

The Frame Pro features a new Neo QLED display – a step up from the QLED screen on The Frame.

According to Samsung, the advanced picture quality made possible by the Neo QLED display technology will enhance both the art and entertainment experiences on the TV. More specifically, we can expect to see brighter colours, sharper contrast and improved local dimming for deeper blacks on the display.

The Frame (2024) currently features a QLED display and we would expect the 2025 to stick with QLED to distinguish The Frame Pro from the standard model. Nevertheless, we found the picture quality on The Frame (2022 model) to be good with wide-ranging and punchy colours, though the black levels were more limited than we’d like.

Vision AI

The Frame Pro packs a new AI processor

The Frame Pro is powered by the NQ4 Gen3 AI Processor, which Samsung claims offers unparalleled picture quality for artwork and video content.

Samsung also announced its new Vision AI platform, bringing with it a variety of new AI features – such as Click to Search to learn more about an actor on-screen, Live Translate for on-device subtitle translations and Generative Wallpaper for creating unique backgrounds. Vision AI will also offer on-device AI picture and sound optimisations, as well as integration with the SmartThings ecosystem. Vision AI will be available on The Frame Pro.

The company has yet to unveil The Frame (2025), meaning there’s a chance the TV could share the same AI processor and Vision AI software improvements. Hopefully, these are two upgrades we’ll see across the 2025 line-up as Samsung confirms its next generation of TVs. However, as it stands, neither appears to be available on The Frame (2024)

Wireless One Connect

The Frame Pro comes with the Wireless One Connect

The Frame Pro comes packaged with Samsung’s Wireless One Connect box, a new device that allows users to store streaming devices and cluttered cables in a cabinet or even another room. The box then wirelessly transmits content to the TV via a wireless Wi-Fi 7 connection.

The Wireless One Connect can maintain a connection up to 10 metres away and is capable of wirelessly transmitting resolutions up to 8K 120Hz. That said, the latter isn’t too important in this instance as The Frame (and, presumably, The Frame Pro as Samsung hasn’t stated otherwise) is limited to a resolution of 4K 120Hz.

Samsung hasn’t revealed whether The Frame (2025) will come with the new Wireless One Connect in its box, but it doesn’t currently come packaged with The Frame (2024).

Early verdict

The Frame Pro features several hardware and software improvements over The Frame (2024) current generation, though this will likely come at a steeper price. We’ll update this comparison when Samsung shares more information about the TV.