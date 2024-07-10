Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: What’s new with the Fold?

Samsung has officially announced the latest updates to its foldable range, including the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the pricier Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Keep reading to learn how the Galaxy Z Fold 6 compares to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 when it comes to the design, display, specs, software and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is thinner and lighter

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a bit thinner and lighter than its predecessor, making it more comfortable to grip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Z Fold 5 was 6.1mm thick when unfolded or 13.4mm when folded, whereas the updated Z Fold 6 is 5.6mm unfolded or 12.1mm folded. The Z Fold 5 weighed 253g, but the Z Fold 6 brings that number down to 239g.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a brighter screen

The main foldable display is also significantly brighter on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, with the 7.6-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen reaching 2600 nits at its peak.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 also measured 7.6 inches and included the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen technology and 120Hz refresh rate. However, the phone offered a lower 1750 nits of peak brightness.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a more powerful processor

As you’d expect, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 carries a new, up-to-date processor. This year that is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

According to Samsung, this chipset provides a 14% increase in CPU performance and a 25% increase in GPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy found in the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This was paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, meaning the phone also benefits from a major boost in memory.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is packed with AI features

Of course, this processing power is necessary to run all of the AI features Samsung has squeezed into the Fold this year. Samsung has brought all of the Galaxy AI features from the Galaxy S24 to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

This includes Note Assist, Browsing Assist and Transcript Assist, as well as generative AI image tools like Sketch Through Image and Portrait Studio. You’ll also be able to find more information using Circle To Search and even solve maths problems by sketching them out.

One particularly interesting AI feature that takes advantage of the dual-screen design is the ability to put the foldable into Flex Mode while translating conversations. This allows you to see your translation on one side of the phone and the person you’re speaking with to see theirs on the other side.