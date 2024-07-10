Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Z Flip 5: What’s new in 2024?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 6, revealing everything you need to know about the 2024 flip phone along with Samsung’s book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. 

Stay on this page to learn more about how the clamshell-style Z Flip 6 compares to last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 5, including all the new specs and features arriving with this year’s update. 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a better camera 

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has had a major upgrade in the camera department compared to its predecessor. 

The phone now features the same 50-megapixel main sensor as the Galaxy S24 Plus, paired with a new 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Cover Screen with date
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The 50-megapixel sensor should offer better shots, improved low-light performance and AI-powered portraits compared to the 12-megapixel main sensor in the Galaxy Z Flip 5, while the ultra-wide camera is set to deliver improved low-light and HDR performance compared to the 12-megapixel ultra-wide in the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

However, you’ll have to wait for our full review for our final verdict on the image quality and camera performance. 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by a newer processor 

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 packs the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor found in the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra

This chipset is an updated version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy inside the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. In the case of the Fold, the processor is set to deliver a 14% increase in CPU performance and a 25% increase in GPU performance to the phone, so we’d expect to see similar advantages on the Z Flip 6. 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 includes useful AI features 

Samsung’s focus for 2024 is undoubtedly AI, and this journey continues with the Galaxy Z Flip 6. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in folded form
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Some key AI features coming to the Flip series this year include Generative Wallpaper, suggested replies in chats based on your previous conversations and two-way, real-time translations using the two displays in Flex Mode and photo editing capabilities to name just a few. 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 packs a bigger battery 

The battery life wasn’t the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s strong suit – even for a foldable – so the fact that this year’s smartphone is getting a bigger battery is exciting news.

The 4000mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the largest yet in the Flip series, matching the size of the one found in the Galaxy S24. Most importantly, it’s bigger than the 3700mAh battery that powered the Z Flip 5.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra vs Apple Watch Ultra 2: Five key differences

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra vs Apple Watch Ultra 2: Five key differences

Thomas Deehan 3 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: What’s new with the Fold?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: What’s new with the Fold?

Hannah Davies 3 mins ago
The Samsung Galaxy Ring can be a smart ring champion if it gets one key thing right

The Samsung Galaxy Ring can be a smart ring champion if it gets one key thing right

Michael Sawh 3 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Ring vs Oura Ring: Comparing the smart rings

Samsung Galaxy Ring vs Oura Ring: Comparing the smart rings

Jessica Gorringe 3 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs OnePlus Open: What’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs OnePlus Open: What’s the difference?

Lewis Painter 3 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: What’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: What’s the difference?

Lewis Painter 3 mins ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words