Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Z Flip 5: What’s new in 2024?

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 6, revealing everything you need to know about the 2024 flip phone along with Samsung’s book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Stay on this page to learn more about how the clamshell-style Z Flip 6 compares to last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 5, including all the new specs and features arriving with this year’s update.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a better camera

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has had a major upgrade in the camera department compared to its predecessor.

The phone now features the same 50-megapixel main sensor as the Galaxy S24 Plus, paired with a new 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The 50-megapixel sensor should offer better shots, improved low-light performance and AI-powered portraits compared to the 12-megapixel main sensor in the Galaxy Z Flip 5, while the ultra-wide camera is set to deliver improved low-light and HDR performance compared to the 12-megapixel ultra-wide in the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

However, you’ll have to wait for our full review for our final verdict on the image quality and camera performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by a newer processor

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 packs the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor found in the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra.

This chipset is an updated version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy inside the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. In the case of the Fold, the processor is set to deliver a 14% increase in CPU performance and a 25% increase in GPU performance to the phone, so we’d expect to see similar advantages on the Z Flip 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 includes useful AI features

Samsung’s focus for 2024 is undoubtedly AI, and this journey continues with the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Some key AI features coming to the Flip series this year include Generative Wallpaper, suggested replies in chats based on your previous conversations and two-way, real-time translations using the two displays in Flex Mode and photo editing capabilities to name just a few.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 packs a bigger battery

The battery life wasn’t the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s strong suit – even for a foldable – so the fact that this year’s smartphone is getting a bigger battery is exciting news.

The 4000mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the largest yet in the Flip series, matching the size of the one found in the Galaxy S24. Most importantly, it’s bigger than the 3700mAh battery that powered the Z Flip 5.