Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs Galaxy Watch 6: Samsung’s wearables go head-to-head

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Samsung has recently unveiled the newest addition to its Galaxy Watch line-up: the Galaxy Watch FE. 

Designed to “extend Samsung’s advanced and holistic wellness experience to even more users” the Galaxy Watch FE is an entry-level model compared to other watches in the company’s range. 

How does the new Watch FE compare to the four-star rated Galaxy Watch 6? We’ve compared the specs of the new entry-level smartwatch to the existing mainstream option to help you decide which one might suit your needs best. 

The Galaxy Watch 6 has an Infrared Temperature Sensor

The Galaxy Watch 6 includes an Infrared Temperature Sensor for cycle tracking. Powered by Natural Cycles, the team behind the natural birth control system, Cycle Tracking on Galaxy Watch 6 works by taking your nightly skin temperature from your watch while you sleep, to then predict the dates of your period and other hormonal cycles. 

This feature is missing entirely from the Galaxy Watch FE, although you can track your own menstrual cycle through the Galaxy Health app or through third party apps downloaded from the Google Play Store. 

You can keep tabs on your fitness with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Galaxy Watch 6 has a faster processor

The Galaxy Watch FE has the same CPU speed found in the previous Galaxy Watch 5, at 1.18GHz. Although we haven’t reviewed the Watch FE yet, we did find the Galaxy Watch 5 to be virtually unchanged to the “fast and fluid” Galaxy Watch 4. 

However, the Galaxy Watch 6 boasts an upgrade from its predecessors, with a CPU speed of 1.4GHz which Samsung promises to be 18% faster. As we found the Galaxy Watch 5 “never felt slow”, we were “hard pressed to see a major leap in performance”. Even so, the Galaxy Watch 6 is still smooth and speedy in everyday use. 

The Galaxy Watch 6 has a larger battery

The Galaxy Watch 6 has a battery capacity of 300mAh, which Samsung claims should result in up to 40 hours of battery life with the Always On Display (AOD) off. However, we found the battery to be disappointing and concluded that although it did last comfortably for one day, we couldn’t “see any scenario where you could genuinely get two days of use out of the Galaxy Watch 6.”

The Galaxy Watch FE battery is slightly less at 247mAh. Although we haven’t reviewed this model yet, seeing as it battery capacity is smaller than the Watch 6, we’d be concerned about its longevity.

Galaxy Watch FE
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in two sizes

The Galaxy Watch FE is available in just one size, a 40mm model. Instead, the Watch 6 comes in a choice of two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. 

The 44mm boasts a slightly larger display at 1.5-inches compared to the 1.2-inch Watch FE, however all sizes include a SuperAMOLED screen and are fitted with Sapphire Crystal which promises to withstand scratches and drops.

The Galaxy Watch FE is cheaper

Naturally as the entry-level model, the Galaxy Watch FE is the cheaper of the two, with an RRP of £199/$199.99. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 6’s RRP is £289/$299.99 and the 44mm version starts at £319/$329.99.

