Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs Galaxy Watch 6: What’s new in 2024?

Samsung has just announced its latest flagship wearable; the Galaxy Watch 7. Built for a “holistic wellness experience” the Galaxy Watch 7 includes updates from its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 6.

So what is new with the Galaxy Watch 7? Should you upgrade from the Galaxy Watch 6? We’ve highlighted the key differences below so you can learn more about the Galaxy smartwatches.

Galaxy Watch 7 runs on the new Exynos platform

The Galaxy Watch 7 has a brand new 3nm processor, Exynos W1000. Samsung explains the processor is the first to apply a “3nm advanced process node” offering increased chip performance while keeping the watch small.

Exynos W1000 also promises impressive power and is able to launch key apps up to “2.7x quicker” than the Galaxy Watch 6 which runs on the Exynos W930 processor. Not only that, but Exynos W1000 will also provide an enhanced display and watch faces, thanks to the 2.5D always-on engine.

The new Galaxy Watch 7 will also be the first smartwatch to run on Wear OS 5. Although we don’t yet know what exactly this will include, Google has said the smartwatch operating system will bring “performance improvements over Wear OS 4”.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Galaxy Watch 7 works in the Galaxy ecosystem

Naturally, as a Samsung Galaxy model, the Galaxy Watch 7 will work at its peak when paired with other Samsung Galaxy devices. When paired with a compatible Galaxy handset, users will be able to use gestures for faster and more convenient watch control, enabling you to double pinch your watch-wearing hand to control music, stop timers and answer phone calls.

That’s not all. The Galaxy Watch 7 will also work alongside the new Galaxy Ring, promising better accuracy when tracking health and fitness data. Using the two together should also decrease the Galaxy Ring’s battery usage too.

Galaxy Watch 7 has dual-frequency GPS system

While both the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 6 have built-in GPS for location tracking and mapping, the Galaxy Watch 7 offers a dual-frequency GPS system instead.

Essentially dual-frequency systems allow for more precise location tracking, especially when you’re in challenging environments such as surrounded by tall buildings in urban areas or more remote areas.

Galaxy Watch 7 has an enhanced BioActive sensor

The Galaxy Watch 7 boasts an enhanced BioActive Sensor, offering more precise health insights thanks to upgraded sensors. There are now more LEDs to improve accuracy across multiple health metrics when compared to the Galaxy Watch 6, including heart rate, sleep quality, blood pressure and stress levels.

The BioActive Sensor was found in the Galaxy Watch 5 and controls three health sensors: ECG, Optical Heart Rate and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis.