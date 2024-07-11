Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs Apple Watch Series 9: What’s the difference?

Designed to “help users gain a holistic understanding of themselves” while motivating “users to create healthier days”, the new Galaxy Watch 7 is the latest wearable from Samsung.

So how does the new Galaxy Watch 7 compare to the 4.5-star rated Apple Watch Series 9? To determine which smartwatch will suit your needs better, we’ve compared the specs of both and listed the key differences between them here.

Samsung v Apple

Naturally, the biggest difference between the two smartwatches comes from their respective operating systems. While the Galaxy Watch 7 is an Android, running on the new Wear OS 5, the Watch Series 9 is part of the Apple ecosystem and runs on watchOS 10. You can see the full list of differences between the two operating systems in our dedicated versus.

Both are also loyal to their operating system, as the Galaxy Watch 7 is only compatible with Android 11 and later devices and the Apple Watch Series 9 is compatible with iPhone Xs and newer, running on iOS 17.

It’s also worth noting that while the Galaxy Watch 7 boasts compatibility with more Android smartphones, it does work best when connected to a Galaxy smartphone, as this allows users to utilise the gestures feature among others. Like the gesture controls in the Apple Watch, double pinch your watch-wearing hand to control music, answer calls and more.

The Galaxy Watch 7 has a dual-frequency GPS system

The Galaxy Watch 7 is the first Galaxy smartwatch to feature a dual-frequency GPS system, which Samsung explains can precisely track location “even in dense urban environments, enabling users to conquer wherever they are.”

Thanks to its S9 SiP processor, the Apple Watch Series 9 also includes GPS tracking, and is fitted with an Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip. This chip enables Precision Finding, providing distance and direction to a misplaced iPhone.

The Galaxy Watch 7 has an enhanced BioActive Sensor

The Galaxy Watch 7 now features an enhanced BioActive Sensor, which Samsung explains will offer “more precise health insights”. This is thanks to the upgraded sensors and more LEDS to improve accuracy across health metrics such as heart rate, sleep quality and blood pressure.

The Apple Watch Series 9 also includes multiple sensors to accurately measure your health data, including your blood oxygen levels, sleep and a temperature sensor for tracking your menstrual cycle.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 sensors

The Galaxy Watch 7 doesn’t require a subscription

Unlike most health and fitness trackers, the Galaxy Watch 7 doesn’t need an extra subscription. Simply pair the Galaxy Watch 7 to your Samsung Health app and you can accurately track over 100 workouts, build routines and even receive a complete body and fitness snapshot with Body Composition.

Apple has an optional subscription service called Fitness Plus which offers customised workouts performed by professional instructors. You can access Fitness Plus on your Apple Watch to receive your real-time health metrics throughout. Having said that, this isn’t a necessary add-on to your Apple Watch, just an additional fitness service.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is cheaper

The Galaxy Watch 7 is available in either 40mm or 44mm with an RRP of £289/$299.99 or £319/$329.99 for the respective sizes. The Apple Watch Series 9 is also available in two sizes, a slightly larger 41mm or 45mm and has a respective RRP of £399/$399 and £429/$429.