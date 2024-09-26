Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: What’s the difference?

Samsung has just announced its latest range of tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung’s flagship S Series tablets regularly make the cut for our best tablets list, with last year’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra our current pick for the best gaming tablet. This year, Samsung has focused on bringing Galaxy AI to the S Series with features including Circle to Search, Sketch to Image and Note Assist arriving on the tablets.

Keep reading to learn how the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra compare to each other.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Dimensions 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.6mm 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.4mm Weight 571g (Wi-Fi) 576g (5G) 718g (Wi-Fi) 723g (5G) IP rating IP68 IP68 Display 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2800 x 1752) 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2960 x 1848) Front camera 12MP 12MP + 12MP Rear camera 13MP + 8MP 13MP + 8MP Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ RAM/storage Up to 12GB/512GB Up to 16GB/1TB Operating system Android 14 Android 14 Battery 10,090 mAh 11,200 mAh Fast charging 45W 45W Colours Moonstone Grey, Platinum Silver Moonstone Grey, Platinum Silver S Pen included in box Yes Yes

Price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is available in both Wi-Fi and 5G variants, starting at £999 (Wi-Fi) or £1149 (5G) with 256GB of storage. A 512GB model is also available for £1099 (Wi-Fi) or £1349 (5G).

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra starts at £1199 (Wi-Fi) or £1349 (5G) for the same 256GB of storage. Opt for 512GB and you’ll pay £1299 (Wi-Fi) or £1449 (5G), or splash out on the top 1TB model for £1549 (Wi-Fi) or £1699 (5G).

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has a bigger display

If your priority is a large screen to stream content, sketch and multitask with, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra gives you all the space you could need.

This tablet has a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and anti-reflection coating.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus doesn’t trail far behind with its slightly smaller 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 2800 x 1752 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and anti-reflection coating.

Both tablets also come with an S Pen stylus in the box for note-taking and drawing.

One benefit to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus’ smaller screen is that the tablet is more compact and lightweight. The Plus measures 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.6mm and weighs 571g (Wi-Fi) or 576g (5G), whereas the Ultra comes in at 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.4mm and 718g (Wi-Fi) or 723g (5G).

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has two front cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus share the same dual rear cameras. However, there is a slight difference in the front cameras on these tablets.

Both tablets feature a 13-megapixel wide camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide on the back, which can be used to snap photos and videos and scan documents.

Both devices also include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the front for capturing selfies and joining calls. However, only the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra includes a second 12-megapixel front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra packs more RAM and storage

Another similarity between the two tablets is the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip they run on. However, that doesn’t mean they deliver the same performance power.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, whereas the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus caps out at 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This means that not only can the Ultra be equipped with more RAM, but it also includes more space to save photos, apps and documents.

Of course, this difference may not be apparent if you opt for one of the lower RAM/storage configurations and the 16GB/1TB Ultra certainly isn’t cheap. When it comes to performance, you’ll want to wait for our full review to see how these two tablets compare in our benchmarking tests.

If storage is your main concern, you also have the option to expand either tablet with a MicroSD card up to 1.5TB so this may be a more affordable way to get more space.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has a larger battery

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is also fitted with a slightly larger battery than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus.

The Ultra features an 11,200 mAh battery, whereas the Plus is powered by a 10,090 mAh battery. However, how this reflects when it comes to actual battery life is something we’ll need to test ourselves in our review.

Both models support 45W fast charging.

Early verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra generally comes out equal to or a step above the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus when comparing the specs of these two tablets. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean you should choose it.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus has its own benefits, including a smaller and lighter footprint and a lower price tag.

You’ll want to wait for our full reviews of the two tablets to learn how they compare in our experience and benchmark tests, along with our final verdict regarding which one comes out on top.