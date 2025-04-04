Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus vs Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: Comparing the Galaxy Tabs

Samsung has just launched its latest budget Galaxy Tab with the Tab S10 FE Plus.

Considering that Samsung launched its Tab S10 Plus a few months ago and received a near-perfect 4.5-star rating from us, we’re keen to see what’s different about the new tablet.

If you’re torn between the tablets, we’re here to help. We’ve compared the two new Samsung Galaxy Tabs to help you decide which suits you best. Keep reading to see what’s different between the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus and the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus.

Pricing and Availability

The recently launched Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus is the cheaper of the two tablets, with a starting price of £649 / $649.

With a £999 / $899 price tag, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus has the same starting price as the slightly smaller 11-inch iPad Pro M4, making it one of the most expensive tablets around in 2025.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus has a larger screen

With a screen size of 13.1 inches, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus is larger than the 12.4-inch Tab S10 Plus. Having said that, it’s worth noting that the S10 Plus boasts a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X, whereas the S10 FE Plus only sports an LCD.

We praised the S10 Plus’ display as an “absolute beauty for viewing all manner of media and web content, with deep blacks and rich colours, aided by HDR10+ compatibility.” Not only that, but its 120Hz refresh rate means all content looked and felt smooth.

The Tab S10 Plus also sports a 16:10 aspect ratio, which supplies a wider screen that we find is better suited for video playback than for attempting any productivity tasks.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus has two rear cameras

It’s fair to say that a tablet’s primary function is rarely to be used as a camera, however it’s always good to have a decent set-up if you’re ever caught without your phone to hand. Both the Tab S10 FE Plus and S10 Plus are equipped with a 13MP main rear lens, but the latter also has a supporting 8MP ultrawide too.

We found the S10 Plus’ image quality to be “just fine in good lighting” with Samsung’s usual vibrant colours covering “a multitude of photographic sins”.

Otherwise, the two tablets have a 12MP front lens which should be sufficient enough for video calls. In fact, in our S10 Plus review we hailed the selfie cam as a “decent video call camera – not least for its ultra-wide perspective, which makes it much easier to stay in view.” Although we haven’t reviewed the S10 FE Plus yet, we can imagine it’ll be the same as the S10 Plus.

Image captured on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus promises a longer battery life

Although both Galaxy Tabs have a maximum battery capacity of 10090mAh, the S10 FE Plus actually promises a higher battery life with up to 21 hours of video playback compared to the S10 Plus’ 16 hours.

Both tablets support up to 45W fast charging, which translates to a charge time of around 90 minutes for the Tab S10 Plus. We can expect the S10 FE Plus to offer a similar time frame, but as we haven’t tested the tablet ourselves yet, we can’t confirm this.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus has a faster processor

With the Dimensity 9300+, the Tab S10 Plus should boast faster speeds than the S10 FE Plus’ Exynos 1580 alternative.

Although the Tab S10 Plus is the same price as the iPad Pro M4, the latter completely obliterated the former in our benchmarking tests. In fact, even the considerably cheaper iPad Air M2 still beat the Tab S10 Plus.

While the Tab S10 Plus received a Geekbench 6 single-core score of 2158 and a multi-core score of 6660, the iPad Pro scored 3660 and a whopping 14555, respectively. Even the iPad Air M2 received scores of 2583 and 10023, respectively.

The Tab S10 Plus also supports the Galaxy AI toolkit, which includes features such as Circle to Search, Samsung Notes and Samsung’s photo editing tools too.

Samsung Notes on Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus has more storage

Both the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus and S10 Plus have two storage options to choose from. While the Tab S10 FE Plus is available as either a 128- or 256GB model, the S10 Plus comes in either 256- or 512GB options, giving you more storage space to play with.

It’s worth noting that both Galaxy Tabs have a microSD slot for expanding storage too, so you aren’t too restricted if you do require more space.

Early Verdict

While we enjoyed our time with the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and hailed the tablet as “outstanding for media playback,” but we concluded that it’s not “the ideal tablet for productivity hounds,” especially as the iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2 significantly outperform it.

With this in mind, the Tab S10 FE Plus is significantly cheaper, so this could be a more tempting option. Although it lacks the Dynamic AMOLED 2x display and faster processor, it still offers a solid chipset and up to 21 hours of video playback.

