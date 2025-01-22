Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Should you upgrade?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Samsung has just announced its latest range of S Series phones, with the Samsung Galaxy S25 being the most affordable of the bunch below the S25+ and the premium S25 Ultra

We’ve pitted the Galaxy S25 against its predecessor, the Galaxy S24, to learn how these two smartphones compare and see whether it’s time you trade your S24 in for the newest model. 

Keep reading to discover how these two phones compare when it comes to price, design, performance, cameras, battery life and more. 

Price 

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is available to buy from February 7 with pre-orders open now. The phone costs £799 with 128GB of storage, £859 with 256GB or £979 with 512GB. 

The Samsung Galaxy S24, meanwhile, launched in February 2024 with a price of £724 for 128GB or £784 for 256GB. However, with the S25 now here, you may be able to fit the S24 at a decent discount. 

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is slimmer 

The Samsung Galaxy S25 hasn’t seen a major design departure from the Galaxy S24. It is, however, slightly slimmer and more lightweight. 

The Galaxy S25 measures 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2mm and weighs 162g, whereas the S24 measures 147.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm and weighs 167g. 

The Galaxy S25 also comes in a different array of colours, including Navy, Icyblue, Silver Shadow and Mint, as well as the Samsung.com-exclusive shades Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold. The S24, meanwhile, is available in Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black and Marble Grey, along with the Samsung website-exclusive Sapphire Blue, Jade Green and Sandstone Orange. 

Left ImageRight Image

The Samsung Galaxy S25 features a more powerful chipset

Undoubtedly, the biggest difference between the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S24 is the new chipset. 

The Galaxy S25 is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset in all regions, whereas the Galaxy S24 features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in some places and the Exynos 2400 in others (including the UK). 

The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy makes the S25 Series the most powerful S Series phones yet, according to Samsung. Users can expect a 37% increase in CPU performance, a 30% improvement in GPU performance and a 40% uptick in AI performance. The latter makes it possible for the phone to process more AI experiences on-device where they may have previously been relegated to the cloud. 

Left ImageRight Image

The Samsung Galaxy S25 packs more RAM 

Speaking of performance upgrades, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is equipped with 12GB of RAM across all three configurations. 

The Galaxy S24 was limited to 8GB, forcing Galaxy fans to upgrade to the S24+ or S24 Ultra to access a higher amount of RAM. 

The Samsung Galaxy S24 has the same camera and battery 

The above differences aside, the Galaxy S25 shares many of the same specs with its predecessor, meaning you may not need to upgrade if the camera or battery life are your number one priority. 

Both phones take advantage of a triple rear camera, consisting of a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. 

Both handsets also pack 4000 mAh batteries and support for up to 25W fast charging. This doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll offer the same endurance as this can depend heavily on factors like the display and chipset. You’ll have to wait for our full S25 review to learn how these two phones match up in our benchmarking tests. 

Left ImageRight Image

Early verdict

Until we get our hands on the Galaxy S25, its too early to say which phone offers the best display, performance or battery endurance. 

However, looking at the specs, it does appear as though this is a more minor update to the line with the most emphasis being placed on performance – especially AI performance – this year.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

