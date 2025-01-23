Samsung Galaxy S25 vs OnePlus 13: Which Android is better?

Samsung has officially unveiled its flagship smartphone range for 2025, including the Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra.

The announcement came weeks after OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 13 outside of China, meaning you may have already been tempted by the rivalling Android.

Keep reading to learn how the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the OnePlus 13 compare when it comes to all the important areas, including the screen, cameras, performance and battery life.

Price

The Samsung Galaxy S25 will be available to buy from February 7 2025 with pre-orders open now. Prices start at £799 for 128GB of storage.

The OnePlus 13 launched just weeks earlier in January 2025 with prices that start at £899 for 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus 13 has a bigger, brighter display

The Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an FHD+ (2340 x 1080) resolution, smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600 nits of brightness.

If you want to upgrade this to a 6.7-inch, QHD+ display, you need to pay a bit extra for the Galaxy S25+, however, the S25 is ideal for anyone in need of a powerful but still pocket-sized phone.

The OnePlus 13, on the other hand, has a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ (3168×1440) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a whopping 4500 nits of brightness. The screen also supports multiple HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

This makes the OnePlus 13 a great choice if you want a big, bright display for streaming content and reading in very bright outdoor conditions. However, it is a little larger and heavier than the S25 for these same reasons.

The OnePlus 13 has three 50MP cameras

Both the Galaxy S25 and the OnePlus 13 carry an impressive triple array of cameras led by 50-megapixel sensors.

The Galaxy S25 features a 50-megapixel camera, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom. Turn the device around and you’ll find a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus 13, meanwhile, packs a total of three 50-megapixel cameras, including a main camera, an ultra-wide one and a telephoto one with up to 3x optical zoom. This means you may be able to capture more detail with the OnePlus phone. The front camera is a 32-megapixel sensor.

That said, you’ll have to wait for our full review of the Galaxy S25 to learn how these two camera phones compare when their photos are placed side-by-side.

The OnePlus 13 is available with more RAM

Both the Galaxy S25 and the OnePlus 13 are powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset for smartphones, the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The Galaxy S25 actually features a custom version of this chipset designed to support Galaxy phones. The NPU helps to power the smart new Galaxy AI features, including Generative Edit, Live Translate and Google Circle To Search, to name just a few. The chipset is backed by 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The OnePlus 13 features the same chipset and is configurable with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, meaning you can opt for more RAM but less storage than what is available on the Galaxy S25. This phone also packs a number of AI features including Intelligent Search and photo editing tools, though, for other AI tools, you’ll want to use Google apps.

The OnePlus 13 proved incredibly powerful in our benchmarking tests, beating even the Apple A18 Pro. However, you’ll have to wait for our final review of the Galaxy S25 to learn how the Samsung phone compares in our experience.

The OnePlus 13 supports 100W charging

Finally, there’s the battery life to consider.

The Galaxy S25 packs a 4000 mAh battery, while the OnePlus 13 is equipped with a huge 6000 mAh battery. This should lend itself to a longer battery life for the OnePlus phone, though you’ll have to wait for our review to learn how the two compare in our tests as the display and processor can also affect the day-to-day endurance.

The OnePlus 13 also benefits from faster charging, with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging designed to power up the handset quickly. With a 100W charger, you should be able to reach 100% in just 36 minutes.

The Galaxy S25, sticks with 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging, with Samsung claiming the phone can reach 50% charge in around 30 minutes when paired with a 25W adapter. That’s nearly half the claimed speed of the OnePlus 13.

Early verdict

On paper, the OnePlus 13 appears to have an edge over the Galaxy S25 in most areas. However, you’ll have to wait for our full review of the Samsung phone to learn how these two phones compare in our benchmark tests, as well as in our real-world experience.