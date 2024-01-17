Samsung Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 15: How do they compare?

Samsung has officially unveiled all three of its new S Series phones for 2024, but how does the standard Galaxy S24 compare to Apple’s iPhone 15?

Keep reading as we highlight all the major differences between these two smartphones.

The iPhone 15 features the Dynamic Island

Apple introduced the Dynamic Island alongside the iPhone 14 series, but the feature didn’t make it beyond the Pro model until the iPhone 15 launch in late 2023.

The Dynamic Island is a unique feature that transforms the obstructive notch at the top of the iPhone into an interactive feature that covers the sensors and displays notifications, such as your AirPods connecting or Apple Pay being accessed.

The Galaxy S24 sticks with a small hole-punch camera at the top of its display.

However, when it comes to the screen itself the Galaxy S24 actually has a brighter display. The screen can reach up to 2600 nits at peak brightness, which is more than the 2000 nits the iPhone can hit in certain outdoor settings.

iPhone 15

The Samsung Galaxy S24 offers 3x optical zoom (and 30x Space Zoom)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is equipped with three cameras, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and 30x Space Zoom.

The iPhone 15, on the other hand, features a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S24 also takes advantage of some nifty new AI-powered photography features, including improved Nightography capabilities, Edit Suggestion and Generative Edit with the addition of the ProVisual AI Engine.

The iPhone 15 is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic

Both the iPhone 15 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 run on custom chipsets but, where the Galaxy S24 uses an optimised version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (or the Exynos 2400 in the UK), the iPhone is powered by Apple’s own A16 Bionic.

It’s important to note that this isn’t the top-of-the-line iPhone chip any more due to the iPhone 15 Pro upgrading to the A17 Pro chipset. However, it’s still a very capable chip which we found offered fantastic performance for its price, easily beating many top-tier Android phones.

Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 includes new Galaxy AI features

Some of the most interesting updates to come from the Samsung keynote include the long list of new “Galaxy AI” features powered by the phone’s dramatically improved NPU.

Features worth highlighting include Live Translate for translating phone calls in real-time, Interpreter for translating face-to-face conversations on a split-screen view and Transcript Assist to transcribe, summarise and translate audio recordings.

Other new Galaxy AI-powered features include Note Assist for organising your Samsung Notes with templates and summaries, Chat Assist for suggestions on conversational tones and Google Circle to Search which allows you to circle part of an image to learn more about that object or place.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 boasts a bigger battery

Finally, the 4000 mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy S24 is bigger than the reported 3,349 mAh battery in the iPhone 15.

On top of this, wired charging will likely be slightly faster on the Galaxy S24 with the Samsung phone supporting 25W fast charging and the iPhone 15 limited to 20W. Both phones also support 15W wireless charging, with the iPhone offering additional support for Apple’s own MagSafe wireless chargers.