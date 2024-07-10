Samsung Galaxy Ring vs Oura Ring: Comparing the smart rings

Smart rings are growing in popularity, with Samsung being the latest tech brand to create its own version of the lowkey health tracker. But how does it compare to one of the most popular smart rings around, the Oura Ring?

We’ve compared the features and key differences between the new Samsung Galaxy Ring and the Oura Ring below, so you can decide which smart ring might be better suited for your needs.

The Galaxy Ring doesn’t require a subscription

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring offers all of its health and fitness tracking features without the need for a paid-for subscription service. Thanks to the Samsung Health app, which is available on both iOS and Android devices, you can access all the data collected by your Galaxy Ring, such as your sleep analysis, energy score and heart rate monitoring.

Although you can use the Oura Ring without signing up for its monthly or annual membership, you won’t get access to the full range of benefits and insights, such as in-depth sleep analysis, heart rate monitoring and personalised health insights.

The Oura membership starts at £5.99/$5.99/€5.99 a month or £69.99/$69.99/€69.99 annually.

The Galaxy Ring has extra features for Galaxy users

Much like the latest Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, the Galaxy Ring has useful Gestures functionality, which is a quick and convenient way to interact with your Galaxy Watch while on the move, but is only available when connected to compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Simply double pinch your fingers on your ring-wearing hand to operate your camera or dismiss an alarm.

Although the Galaxy Ring may arguably work best when paired with a Galaxy smartphone, Samsung has officially stated that the Ring is compatible with all devices running on Android 11 and later.

Finally, the Oura Ring is compatible with iPhones running iOS 15 and later, along with Androids running Android 8.0 and later.

The Oura Ring is available in two different designs

While both are available in a range of US ring sizes, the Oura Ring boasts two designs to choose from: Heritage, a classic plateau design and Horizon, a sleek and circular shape. The Heritage design is available in a choice of four colours while the Horizon boasts up to six options.

Oura Ring

Alternatively, the Galaxy Ring is available in three colours and just one shape. The Galaxy Ring also weighs less than the Oura, ranging between 2.3-3 grams depending on your ring size, while the Oura ranges between four to six. The Galaxy ring is also 7mm wide while the Oura is 7.9mm.

The Galaxy Ring has an IP68 rating

Both the Galaxy Ring and Oura Ring have a 10ATM rating, which means they are water-resistant for up to 100 metres. The Galaxy Ring separates itself by also boasting an IP68 rating, which means it’s just as resistant to dust as it is to water. The Oura Ring doesn’t formally have this rating.

Speaking of durability, the Galaxy Ring is made from grade five titanium which promises to be both lightweight and scratch-resistant. The Oura is also made from durable titanium with a PVD coating, however, Oura has said over time the ring can get “minor scratches with normal wear and tear”.

The Oura Ring is cheaper

The Oura Ring has a starting RRP of £299 for the Heritage design which jumps to £329 for Horizon. The Galaxy Ring has a higher RRP of £399 and will be available from 24th July.

However keep in mind that the Galaxy Ring doesn’t require any further costs or monthly subscriptions, whereas the Oura really needs a subscription to get the most from it, meaning it could eventually end up costing more than the Galaxy Ring.