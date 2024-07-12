Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 3: Which are your best bet for buds?

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 3: How do Samsung’s redesigned wireless earbuds compare with each other?

Samsung raised eyebrows at Unpacked this week with a design revamp for its Galaxy Buds line. It’s impossible to ignore they now look quite a lot like Apple’s AirPods.

However, there’s a lot more to the new Galaxy Buds than meet the eye. On paper, both the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds Pro look to be excellent performers. Let’s cast an eye over the differences between a pair of new contenders for our best wireless earbuds guide.

The Buds 3 Pro have tips

While both the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have access to Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the Pro edition is likely to be a better performer in this regard.

The Pro model has silicone ear tips. As you probably know from using buds with and without tips, those with tips offer better noise isolation. In fact, we’ve often wondered about the merits of including ANC with buds that don’t create a seal with the ear canal.

Other than that, the only difference in design is an LED light back within the stem. However, both models have touch sensitive surfaces that can be swiped or pinch to control playback, answer calls and more.

Both rock the AirPods-like case with a transparent lid.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have silicone tips

Buds Pro 3 Pro has better, AI-based ANC

As we mentioned above, both of Samsung’s new wireless earphones have active noise cancellation. However, the Pro version is slightly better. It offers what Samsung is calling Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation.

The difference is that the Adaptive ANC is a Galaxy AI-based feature that takes note of your surroundings like unwanted conversations or the noise of passing cars, and automatically tunes it out.

With the Pro models, you can choose how much background noise you want to tune out, while staying aware of alarms and sirens. You can also choose to prioritise conversations if someone starts talking to you while you’re listening to music.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have an LED light indicator within the stem

Pro promises slightly better sound

Beyond the design and ANC advantages, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro should be capable of slightly better sound. The Pro model has a two-way woofer and tweeter, while the Buds 3 offers a one-way speaker with an 11mm dynamic driver.

However, both models can handle high quality 24 bit / 96 Hz sound and 360-degree spatial audio. Both also offer auto switching technology between devices, and Bluetooth 5.4 LE.

Both models have the new Adaptive EQ

Plenty of the cooler new Galaxy Buds Pro features are available on both models. The Adaptive EQ, which adjusts how audio is delivered depending on the shape of your ear is one. The ability to translate languages of calls and conversations in real-time is another.

Galaxy Buds 3 have a slightly simpler design

Buds 3 Pro has a bigger battery

The Buds 3 Pro have a 53mAh battery, while the Buds 3 has a 48mAh battery. The Buds 3 will last for up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC switched on and a total of up to 30 hours thanks to the charging case. The Buds 3 Pro can. Last for up to 7 hours, but also 30 hours total when factoring in recharges from the case. Both cases offer the same 515mAh battery.

Both devices have a wireless charging case with the same sized battery

Buds 3 Pro are far more expensive

Samsung wants £219 for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, while the Galaxy Buds 3 are £159. We’ll have reviews of both sets of Galaxy Buds in due course, which will give us a better idea of the value proposition.