Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro vs Galaxy Book 5 360: Which should you pick?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Samsung kicked off the new year with updates to its Galaxy Book 5 Pro and the Galaxy Book 5 360 lines at CES 2025

Keep reading to learn how these two laptops compare when it comes to their designs, displays, performance, battery life and more. 

Pricing and availability 

Both the Galaxy Book 5 Pro and the Galaxy Book 5 360 will be available in the UK, US, Canada, France and Germany from February 2025. 

Samsung has yet to release pricing information for either device. 

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro comes in two sizes 

The Galaxy Book Pro is available in a 14-inch size measuring 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5mm and weighing 1.56kg for those looking for a more lightweight and travel-friendly laptop, as well as a larger 16-inch size that measures 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.6mm and weighs 1.23kg for those who prefer a more spacious screen, numeric keyboard and a slightly larger battery. 

The Galaxy Book 5 360 sits right in between the two with its 15-inch display, 355.4 x 228.0 x 13.7mm dimensions and 1.46kg weight. 

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360
The older Galaxy Book 4 360 (Samsung has yet to share an image of the newer model).

The Galaxy Book 5 360 features a 2-in-1 design

As indicated by the ‘360’ in its name, the Galaxy Book 5 360 is a 2-in-1 laptop with a rotating display. This allows the device to function like a tablet when folded away whether that’s using a pen or your finger. 

The difference in hinge aside, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360 also feature slightly different displays. 

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro includes an AMOLED touchscreen with a WQXGA+ resolution, a 48-120HZ VRR and 500 nits of brightness, whereas the Galaxy Book 5 Pro features a lower resolution FHD AMOLED touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate and the same 500 nits of brightness. Both displays offer 120% DCI-P3 colour volume. 

Both models are powered by the same processors 

Both the Galaxy Book 5 Pro and the Galaxy Book 5 360 are powered by the Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) with an advanced NPU capable of reaching up to 47 TOPS for handling AI-intensive tasks quickly. 

Samsung also emphasised the wide range of AI features available on Galaxy Book 5 series devices, including AI Select, Photo Remaster, Live Translate and Transcript Assist. 

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro

The Galaxy Book 5 360 includes a longer battery life 

The 16-inch Galaxy Book 5 Pro is powered by a 76.1 Wh battery, while the smaller 14-inch model includes a 63.1 Wh battery. The Galaxy Book 5 360 again sits somewhere in the middle with its 68.1 Wh battery. 

This translates to up to 25 hours of battery on the 16-inch Galaxy Book 5 Pro and up to 21 hours on the 14-inch model, The Galaxy Book 5 360 comes out on top here, offering up to 31 hours of video playback on a single charge. 

Early verdict

With the same processors on board, it’s likely your choice will come down to whether you want a better screen or the versatility of a 2-in-1 device. We’ll make sure to update this comparison when we have reviewed both laptops.

