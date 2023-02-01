Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro vs Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Which laptop is best?

Samsung has just released a batch of new hardware, including the latest Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

We’ve decided to break down these two models so you can decide which one is the best suited for you. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra both come with impressive internals as well as AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, but with a few key differences.

We’re going to be breaking down how these two laptops vary in terms of price, internals and design, so make sure you read on to find out everything you need to know.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is the most expensive model in the Book 3 series

Out of the four new Galaxy Book 3 laptops, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is the most expensive. It has a starting price of £2449, while the Galaxy Book 3 Pro has a starting price of £1349.

Samsung Book3 Pro

This high price can be attributed to the large AMOLED display, as well as the powerful internals. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be available to pre-order from the 14th to the 21st of February and will be on sale from the 22nd of February onwards.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro will not be available for pre-order, but it will also be available to buy from 22nd February in the UK.

Nvidia GPU features inside the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

On paper, the Galaxy Book 2 Ultra packs very impressive internals, including a 13th-generation Intel Core processor, with the choice between an i7 and i9 configuration. The GPU is arguably more interesting, as the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra can feature either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 or RTX 4070 laptop GPU.

The inclusion of these GPUs suggests that the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra can be used for creative professionals or for gamers, as they will provide studio-grade graphics. Moreover, the combination of the RTX 4000 Series with high-end 13th-generation Intel Core processors should provide a speedy performance, making it more than serviceable as a productivity device.

While the Galaxy Book 3 Pro is no slacker, its internals do not compare to its older sibling. It comes with the same 13th-generation Intel Core processors, but can not be configured with the RTX 4000 Series GPUs. Instead, it comes packaged with Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Intel Iris Xe Graphics won’t be able to reach the same heights as the Nvidia alternative, but it will be capable of running productivity applications and lighter gaming and creative tasks. Out of the two, the Galaxy Book 2 Ultra is by far the most powerful and will be better suited for those that want to engage in graphically intensive tasks.

The Book 3 Pro comes with less memory and storage

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro can be configured with either 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and either 256GB or 521GB of PCle storage.

Both of these options should be more than enough for most people, however, anyone who wants to download media or engage in intensive and large workloads may require more storage.

Samsung Book3 Ultra

On the other hand, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra can only be configured with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and either 512GB or 1TB PCle storage. Since the Ultra comes packed with more powerful internals, it makes sense that it can be configured with more storage.

1TB of storage is better suited for creative professionals and gamers, which looks to be the target audience for the Ultra laptop.

The Pro comes in both 14-inch and 16-inch configurations

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes in two configurations when it comes to size, at 14 inches or 16 inches. Both models come with the same 13th-generation Intel Core processors as well as the Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with the same storage and RAM options.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra comes in just one size, at 16 inches. The large screen size may make it a better choice for gamers or creative professionals, as it means that there is more screen space to work on. However, the lack of a 14-inch option may make it less desirable for those who are currently hybrid working or like to travel with their laptop, as it is heavier and bulkier.

For context, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 14-inch model weighs in at 1.17kg and the 16-inch model comes in at 1.56kg, while the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra weighs 1.79kg. For a 16-inch laptop, both the Galaxy Book3 Pro and Galaxy Book3 Ultra are fairly lightweight, but the size difference may make it too cumbersome for some people.