Samsung Galaxy A56 vs A36: What’s the difference?

If you’re planning to pick up one of Samsung’s new mid-range phones, you might be stuck between the Galaxy A56 and the A36. Here’s how they compare.

The Samsung Galaxy A56, A36 and A26 are the three latest updates to Samsung A Series. Announced in March 2025, the new A Series includes new additions like ‘Awesome Intelligence’ – a more limited version of Galaxy AI – upgraded displays and improved photography features.

But, which one should you buy? Keep reading to learn all about how the Galaxy A56 and A36 compare.

Price

Both the Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 were announced on March 2 2025. Prices for the A56 start at $499/£499, while the A36 starts at $399/£399, making it $100/£100 cheaper than the A56.

Both phones are open for pre-order now and will be available to buy from March 19.

The Galaxy A56 and A36 come in different colours

When it comes to design, the Galaxy A56 and A36 are very similar.

Both phones feature the same vertical camera module, flat edges and punch-hole selfie cameras. The two phones also feature the same 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display with matching 120Hz refresh rates and very close weights and dimensions (the A36 weighs 3g less).

One area they do differ is finish. The Galaxy A56 is available in Awesome Lightgray, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Olive and Awesome Pink with a more consistent finish, whereas the A36 comes in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Lime and appears to have a more reflective rainbow finish.

The Galaxy A56 benefits from more camera upgrades

If you’re looking for the best possible camera, the Galaxy A56 has an edge thanks to its higher-resolution, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Comparatively, the A36 features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Both phones also pack 50-megapixel main sensors and 5-megapixel macro lenses. The two phones also take advantage of some handy AI capabilities, such as Object Eraser to remove photobombers and Filters that extract colours and styles from existing photos to match the mood.

However, the Galaxy A56 includes a couple more AI tools, including Best Face, which selects and combines faces from multiple shots to create the perfect group photo. The A56 also includes an enhanced Nightography mode as Low Noise Mode is now available on the selfie camera for better low-light shots.

The Galaxy A56 is powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset

When it comes to performance, the Galaxy A56 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1580, whereas the Galaxy A36 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 platform.

Both phones feature a larger vapour chamber for improved performance and smoother gaming, however you’ll have to wait for our full reviews of the two phones to learn how they compare in our benchmarking tests and real-world experience.

The Galaxy A36 offers more storage options

Finally, the Galaxy A36 is available with a wider range of storage options. This includes 6/128GB, 8/128GB, 8/256GB and 12/256GB.

The Galaxy A56, on the other hand, can be configured with 8/128GB, 8/256GB and 12/256GB.

Early verdict

The Galaxy A56 and A36 are two A Series phones that share a lot in common, from their matching displays to their 50-megapixel main cameras and 5000 mAh batteries.

However, the A56 looks to have an edge when it comes to the phone’s ultra-wide angle camera, AI camera features and performance. That said, you’ll have to wait for our full reviews of each phone to learn whether these additions are worth an additional $100/£100 in our experience.