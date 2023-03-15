Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Galaxy A33 5G: Is it worth the upgrade?

If you’re in the market for a midrange Samsung phone, the new Galaxy A34 5G may have caught your eye. With a 6.6-inch 120Hz display, 5000mAh battery and a premium look for just £349, it’s not hard to see why.

But how does the Galaxy A34 5G compare to last year’s Galaxy A33 5G? We outline all of the key differences between the two smartphones right here.

The Galaxy A34 5G has a faster processor

Of course, it goes without saying that the Galaxy A34 has the faster processor of the two. It’d be odd if it didn’t right?

That said, the Galaxy A34 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. According to Samsung, this gives the phone 17% faster CPU performance and 14% faster GPU performance compared to the Exynos 1280-powered Galaxy A33.

The Galaxy A34 also benefits from more RAM and storage than its predecessor. The phone can be configured with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, whereas the Galaxy A33 was limited to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy A34

The Galaxy A34 has a bigger, faster screen

Both the Galaxy A34 and the Galaxy A33 have Infinity-U displays. The Samsung display type is marked by a teardrop-style front camera and is typically reserved for its cheaper models.

However, the screen on the Galaxy A34 is both bigger and has a faster refresh rate than the one on last year’s Galaxy A33.

The Galaxy A34 has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, up 0.2-inches from the 6.4-inch screen on the Galaxy A33, and the refresh rate has also been given a boost on the Galaxy A34, increasing from 90Hz to 120Hz.

Meanwhile, the Eye Comfort Shield on the 2023 model does a better job of reducing blue light than its predecessor.

The Galaxy A34 takes the floating camera design from the S23

The Galaxy A34 has also taken tips from the Galaxy S23 by emulating the Samsung flagship phone’s “floating camera” design.

Otherwise, the Galaxy A34 includes the same camera hardware as the Galaxy A33, including a 48-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

Both phones also include a 13-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy A33

The Galaxy A34 comes in new colours

Both the Galaxy A33 and the Galaxy A34 are available in four colours, including two neutral shades and two brighter finishes.

The Galaxy A33 came in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue and Awesome Peach, while the Galaxy A34 can be picked up in Awesome Graphite, Awesome Silver, Awesome Lime and Awesome Violet.

Awesome Black and Awesome Graphite appear to be quite similar but, otherwise, Samsung has released an all-new colour range for its latest A series phones.