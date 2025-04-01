Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra vs Bespoke Jet AI: Which comes out on top?

Samsung has just revealed an update to its previous AI-powered cordless vacuum with the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra.

How does the Ultra really compare to its 4.5-star predecessor, the Bespoke Jet AI? Does a new model really guarantee to be better?

It's worth noting that both the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke Jet AI are certainly not budget-friendly vacuum cleaners.

Price and availability

It’s worth noting that both the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke Jet AI are certainly not budget-friendly vacuum cleaners. The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is the newer of the two, with a fairly eye-watering starting RRP of £1199.99 / $1099.99.

The Samsung Bespoke Jet AI launched back in 2023 and is therefore more likely to see various price drops throughout the year. Even so, it still sports a starting RRP of £999 / $999.99.

Design and features

The Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke Jet AI have a similar design and sport the same docking station

While both vacuums have AI smarts, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra recognises more floor types

The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is available in either mint-green and black

The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke Jet AI look very similar, not including the former’s new fetching mint-green colour option, and come equipped with the same two-litre self-empty docking stations.

Both vacuums have an integrated 0.5-litre bin which holds debris while you clean. Once you’ve finished cleaning, you just drop the vacuum onto the dock and all its dust is quickly removed while it begins to charge.

Included with both are the same handful of attachments, with some being more useful than others. Alongside an extendable wand, there’s a dusting brush, extendable crevice tool, a pet attachment and an angled adapter to help the vacuum reach the tops of cupboards.

Also included with both are two main floor brushes, one with dual rollers and a second slim brush with LEDs. Although that sounds useful, as the main floor head has its own soft roller for hard floors, it’s likely that the slim brush could easily become forgotten.

Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra accessories

Switch either vacuum on and by default it will start cleaning in its Mid power mode. However, each sport a total of four modes to select from, including Min, Mid, Max and Jet. Attach one of the main heads and you’ll benefit from the vacuum’s clever AI mode, which uses sensors to measure pressure and brush load to enable the vacuum to detect the floor type, from hard to carpet and even rugs.

Once the floor type is detected, the suction power and roller speed will be appropriately adjusted to clean better.

However, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra can also detect when there’s more dirt present and increase the suction power accordingly. Although it’s not as in-depth as the likes of the Dyson Gen5Detect or Shark PowerDetect Clean and Empty IP3251UKT which tells you when the floor is clean, you can hear the suction power increase.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI batteries

Finally, both vacuums come equipped with two batteries: one 100Wh and another 55.54Wh. When the smaller of the two is installed, the vacuum weighs just 2.9kg.

Winner: Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra

Performance

The Ultra model boasts higher AirWatts across all cleaning modes

During our tests, we found that the Ultra picked up a larger amount of dust, however the Bespoke Jet AI still performed admirably

Both coped well with pet hair but struggled when picking up longer, human hair

Before conducting our real world tests, we first measure the raw power of each vacuum cleaner. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra received the highest scores ranging from 36AW (AirWatts) on Min mode, 80AW in Mid and a whopping 339AW when Jet mode was enabled.

Jet Mode on Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra

It’s worth noting that the Bespoke Jet AI doesn’t fall too far behind these figures, with scores of 70AW on Mid mode and 300AW on Jet. In fact, it actually boasts a slightly more powerful Min suction, at 38AW.

We found that after adding 20g of flour to our test carpet, the Ultra managed to clean up 96.5% of dust in its AI mode, which is only bested by the Shark IP3251UKT’s 99.5% and the Dyson Gen5detect’s 98.25%. In the same test, the Bespoke Jet AI collected 95.65% of the 20g flour, which is still an impressive score.

In the difficult edge test, the Ultra managed to collect an impressive 98.6% of 10g of dropped flour, while the Bespoke Jet AI collected 96.5%.

Where both vacuums struggle is with collecting long hair strands. While pet hair posed no threat to either of Samsung’s cleaners, as neither have anti-tangle hair technology built-in, we found longer human hair strands tended to get wrapped around the brush roll.

Otherwise, both vacuums performed admirably on hard floors, collecting 100% of the mess we dropped.

In terms of battery life, the Ultra saw just over 58 minutes on its lowest power setting and dropped to an impressive 12 minutes and 39 seconds on Jet mode. In AI mode, we found battery life measured at just over 27 minutes, which should be enough to clean your whole home on a single charge.

Battery life remaining displayed on Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra

The Bespoke Jet AI differed slightly. While it offers just over 51 minutes on Min and 12 minutes and 18 seconds on Jet, its AI mode boasted just slightly under 28 minutes of runtime which just bests its successor.

Finally, we found that the Ultra produced between 64.4dB and 76.2dB of noise, while the Bespoke Jet AI had a slightly slimmer range of 72.3dB up to 75.8dB.

Winner: Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra

Verdict

Although we hailed the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra as the winner of each category, the difference between the two vacuums is fairly negligible.

While the Ultra does boast stronger suction power, better AI sensors and a longer battery life, the Bespoke Jet AI still performed admirably across all our tests.

If you want the absolute best possible Samsung Bespoke vacuum, then the Ultra model will certainly not disappoint. However, if you want to save a bit of money, then we’d suggest opting the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI.

Remember, neither vacuum is particularly well suited for picking up longer human hair. If this would affect you, then our best cordless vacuum and best vacuums for pet hair guides will have better options for you.