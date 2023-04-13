Asus ROG Phone 7 vs ROG Phone 7 Ultimate: What’s the difference?

Asus recently announced two new ROG gaming phones, the ROG Phone 7 and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.

So which one should you get? We’ve compared the two phones, narrowing them down to only the biggest differences so you can decide which ROG Phone 7 series handset is right for you.

Both phones share the same basic specs

Both the ROG Phone 7 and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate share the same basic specifications.

This includes the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor and Adreno 740 GPU, the same 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLED display and the same 6000 mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge support.

Both phones also include a triple camera led by the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor and both handsets run the new ROG UI based on Google’s Android 13.

Asus ROG Phone 7

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate has a rear screen

While the ROG Phone 7 and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate share the same specs on their front display, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate also has a second display on its rear.

The ROG Vision screen is a small, matrix colour display on the back of the phone that displays animations triggered by system events. That includes the charging status, incoming calls, X mode activation and even personalised animations.

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate has an enhanced cooling system

Both the ROG Phone 7 and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate benefit from the upgraded GameCool 7 thermal system.

GameCool 7 has three aspects to it – a Boron Nitride thermal compound to reduce throttling during short gaming sessions, a bigger vapour chamber and graphite sheets for mid-length sessions and the AI-powered AeroActive Cooler 7 with its fan and Peltier element for gaming marathons.

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate also takes advantage of the AeroActive Portal. The air inlet automatically activates when the AeroActive Cooler is attached, dispelling heat generated by the SoC and increasing the phone’s thermal efficiency by up to 20% for what Asus claims is a notable boost in gaming performance and battery endurance.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

The ROG Phone 7 is available in two colours

The ROG Phone 7 comes in two finishes: Phantom Black and Storm White. The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, meanwhile, is available in just Storm White.

The ROG Phone 7 is cheaper

Prices for the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage start at £1,199.99, while the ROG Phone 7 packs the same amount of RAM and storage for just £999.99.

That makes the ROG Phone 7 the cheaper option by about £200.