Roborock Saros 10 vs Saros 10R: Which robot vacuum cleaner is best?

Roborock has recently announced two new high-end robot vacuum cleaners as part of its new Saros range: Roborock Saros 10 and Roborock Saros 10R.

The two robot vacuums may look similar at first glance, however there are various differences in how they work.

To help you decide which robot vacuum might suit your home best, we’ve reviewed and compared the two in our Roborock Saros 10 vs 10R guide and highlighted the key differences between them here.

Pricing and Availability

The Roborock Saros 10 has an RRP of £1499.99/$1599.99 and is available in either Black or White. This price does include the RockDock Ultra 2.0 self-empty and self-clean docking station too.

Confusingly, there isn’t much of a difference with the Roborock Saros 10R compared to the Saros 10 as its RRP is also $1599.99. Much like the Saros 10, the Roborock Saros 10R comes equipped with a self-empty and self-cleaning station, however this is the Multifunctional Dock 4.0 instead of the RockDock Ultra 2.0.

Design and Features

While both the Roborock Saros 10 and Roborock Saros 10R ship with self-empty and self-clean docking stations, the Saros 10 boasts the newer RockDock Ultra 2.0. Although it looks similar to the Roborock Saros 10R’s Multifunctional Dock 4.0, it does have some new features and we found in our review that it’s better designed too.

Firstly, it may seem minor but accessing the detergent tank and bin bag is much easier with the Roborock Saros 10 as instead of a flap that needs to be pulled off, there’s a push-to-open hinged flap instead.

Roborock Saros 10 bin bag and detergent access. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

While the Saros 10R’s Multifunctional Dock 4.0 uses 80°C water to wash its microfibre mop pads, the RockDock Ultra 2.0 uses adaptive water temperatures to tackle different types of stains, ranging from 50°C up to 80°C. Plus the RockDock Ultra 2.0 dries the mop with 60°C air to prevent bacteria or odours growing on the mop pad too.

Otherwise, both docking stations have a two-litre dust bag which should last for around two months before needing to be replaced, and two three-litre water tanks for clean and dirty water.

Moving onto the robot vacuums themselves, both use a DuoDivide brush bar which has a split design that ensures any hairs are channelled into the middle of the brush and straight into the bin, rather than becoming tangled. In addition, like most other robot vacuums, there’s a side sweeper for edge cleaning too.

Unlike the Roborock Saros 10R which has dual spinning microfibre cloths for mopping, akin to the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete, the Roborock Saros 10 uses a wide mopping bracket with a microfibre cloth instead. Cleverly, this bracket can be left in the docking station to allow the robot to vacuum only or it can lift by up to 8mm when carpet is detected. There’s also a smaller side mop too, much like the one found on the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, however the Roborock Saros 10’s can lift when not in use.

Speaking of lifting, both the Saros 10 and Saros 10R sport AdaptLift technology which allows the entire body to lift by 10mm and to cross up to 4cm thresholds too.

A key difference between the Saros 10 and Saros 10R is the former uses LiDAR navigation rather than the StarSight Autonomous System. Like the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete, the Saros 10’s sensor can retract into its body, allowing it to seamlessly navigate under low-lying furniture.

App

Both robots are compatible with the Roborock iOS and Android app which we’ve hailed as one of the “easiest to use”. If you’ve used a robot vacuum before, then you’ll see familiar features such as no-go zones, mapping and options to manually adjust the cleaning level.

However, the Roborock app has more advanced settings for its Saros vacuums too, including extended cleaning for better corner reach, automatic re-mopping to ensure the robot thoroughly cleans particularly dirty areas and the ability to spot furniture.

Map view of Roborock Saros 10 via Roborock app. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Performance

It’s worth first pointing out that both the Roborock Saros 10 and Saros 10R boast some of the highest suction levels that we’ve seen even from the best robot vacuum cleaners. While the Saros 10R sees up to 19,000Pa, the Saros 10 has up to a mammoth 22,000Pa.

Across our initial vacuum tests, where we set each robot to its maximum power settings and two passes, we found vacuuming dropped flour from both carpets and hard floors was excellent. In fact, we hailed the Saros 10’s vacuuming performance as “the best that [we’ve] seen from a robot vacuum cleaner.”

Plus, thanks to their respective side brushes, we noted that edge collection was excellent too which is a notoriously difficult task for even the best vacuum cleaners to complete successfully.

While mopping everyday mess is “very good” for both, we did find that for tougher stains you’ll likely need to send the robot for multiple passes. We’d also recommend you turn on advanced stain detection and mopping features which sees the Saros 10 in particular focus on stains and press its mopping pad down to scrub the mess away.

Verdict

The Roborock Saros series is a powerful collection of robot vacuums which make floor cleaning a hands-free experience.

As the Roborock Saros 10 is a similar price to the 10R, boasts a higher suction level of 22,000Pa and LiDAR navigation, plus achieved a perfect five-star rating from us, it’s fair to say we’d recommend this model over the Saros 10R.

That’s not to say the Roborock Saros 10R isn’t a seriously impressive model, in fact far from it as its 19,000Pa suction is among the highest we’ve ever seen. It’s just with the price difference being so negligible, you may as well opt for the more powerful model.