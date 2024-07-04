Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Refresh rate vs touch sampling rate: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re shopping for a device with a screen, you may have come across the terms refresh rate and touch sampling rate. 

Both of these specifications are expressed in Hertz but they refer to two different things. Ideally, you want both a fast refresh rate and a high touch sampling rate, but what do they mean? 

Keep reading to discover the difference between a refresh rate and a touch sampling rate. 

What is a refresh rate? 

The term refresh rate refers to how frequently the pixels update on a screen. 

This is important because pixels update at set intervals regardless of how often the content of those pixels changes. Therefore, the more frequently the pixels are refreshed, the faster and smoother a screen will appear. 

The difference a fast refresh rate makes can often be felt when scrolling through apps or playing games, which is why gamers tend to opt for TVs and monitors with higher refresh rates. Refresh rates can also be found on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, or pretty much any device with a screen. 

They are measured in Hertz, with each Hertz being equal to one refresh per second. Common options include 60Hz (the screen refreshes 60 times per second), 90Hz, and 120Hz. 

Xiaomi 12T Pro display showing refresh rate settings.

Many devices will also give you the option to drop the refresh rate down, with some plunging as low as 1Hz. This helps to save battery when a fast refresh rate is not needed. Similarly, an adaptive refresh rate is a refresh rate that can automatically adjust based on your activity. For example, the refresh rate on your smartphone might increase when you’re playing a mobile game, but drop down low when that app is closed to elongate the battery life. 

What is a touch sampling rate? 

Touch sampling rate is another term used to describe a display. However, instead of referring to the frequency that the screen refreshes itself, the touch sampling rate looks at how often a touchscreen registers your touch. 

Touch sampling rates are perhaps more critical for mobile gamers. The more frequently your touch is sampled, the faster a game can register and respond to it. This makes a high touch sampling rate ideal for fast-paced games. 

Like refresh rates, touch sampling rates are expressed in Hertz with each Hertz referring to how many times your touch is registered per second. However, these figures are generally much higher for touch sampling rates. 

The average smartphone has a touch sampling rate of around 240Hz, which is more than fast enough for most users. However, mobile gamers might want to opt for something in the range of 480Hz or higher.

Take some of our top gaming phones, for example. The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro has a touch sampling rate of 720Hz, while the RedMagic 9 Pro takes this even further with an impressive 960Hz touch sampling rate.

You might like…

Claude vs ChatGPT: What’s the difference between the AI chatbots?

Claude vs ChatGPT: What’s the difference between the AI chatbots?

Jessica Gorringe 21 hours ago
Nikon Z6 III vs Nikon Z9: What’s the difference?

Nikon Z6 III vs Nikon Z9: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Nikon Z6 III vs Canon R6 II: Which camera is better?

Nikon Z6 III vs Canon R6 II: Which camera is better?

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G vs Oppo Reno 12 5G: What’s the difference?

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G vs Oppo Reno 12 5G: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Apple iOS 18 vs Android 15: Who has more new features this year?

Apple iOS 18 vs Android 15: Who has more new features this year?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Which clamshell is better?

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Which clamshell is better?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words