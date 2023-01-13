Razer Leviathan V2 Pro vs Razer Leviathan V2: Which soundbar is better?

CES 2023 was full of exciting announcements, with Razer introducing a lot of brand-new hardware, including a new Leviathan soundbar.

Razer has been busy, introducing both the Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 as well as the latest addition to the Leviathan collection. You can see how these two gaming laptops compare in our versus article.

The Levithan V2 Pro features new technology to create a surround sound effect, resulting in more immersive gameplay but are these new features really worth all the hype?

We’re going to be running through all the critical differences between the original Levithan V2 and its new successor, so you can decide which model is the best choice for you.

Head tracking technology in the V2 Pro

One of the biggest selling points of the Leviathan V2 Pro is Razer’s new Beamforming surround sound, which uses an integrated IR camera to intelligently track your head. This allows it to beam sound directly to your ears and create a surround sound experience, making the whole affair feel far more akin to wearing a pair of headphones.

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro. Image Credit (Razer)

This is currently the only soundbar from Razer that supports this feature, with the original Levithan V2 coming with THX Spatial Audio, but no head tracking.

Razer claims that this technology can create a virtual soundstage that ensures you’re always in the sweet spot, in a similar way to a multi-speaker setup. So, anyone who is interested in finding the best and most accurate sound may want to try out the latest Leviathan V2 Pro speaker, as it also uses THX Spatial Audio for a further improved sound stage.

More tactile buttons on the V2 Pro

The Leviathan V2 Pro underwent a redesign change too. The Leviathan V2 came with a sparse selection of buttons, with our review noting that they were not always very responsive.

Razer has mixed things up with the V2 Pro, which features five buttons as well as a large power button. The smaller buttons are dedicated to audio profiles, Bluetooth and a Chroma lighting toggle so you can cycle through eye-catching effects.

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro. Image Credit (Razer)

In the write-up for our first Impressions, we really liked the new button layout, claiming that it was very easy to navigate. While the Leviathan V2 also had a simple button layout, its successor seems more responsive overall.

Leviathan V2 Pro is a lot more expensive

The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro should be available to buy before the end of January 2023, and it looks like it’s seen a significant price hike over its predecessor.

The original Leviathan V2 came out in 2022 and it sports a £229.99/$249.99/€249.99 price tag. The newer V2 Pro comes launches with a far higher rate of $399.99/€489.99. We will be sure to update this article when we know more about UK pricing, but it’s safe to assume that the UK will be privy to a similar price hike.

Razer Leviathan V2. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

3D audio on V2 Pro only works on one person at a time

Looking back at the latest Beamforming technology from Razer, it does have a couple of small compromises. Firstly, if anything blocks the integrated IR camera then the head tracking technology will not be able to work and the 3D audio will stop. However, since it does not use face tracking technology, gamers will not be able to experience 3D audio if they’re wearing a mask or if the lights are turned down.

Moreover, if you want to watch a movie with a friend then you will more than likely need to turn the 3D audio off. This is because the IR camera can’t track two people at once, which will result in incorrect audio that will likely take you out of the movie-watching experience.

Razer Leviathan V2. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This is not a problem that is apparent with the first Leviathan V2 since the technology has not been included. This makes the first Levithan soundbar the better option for anyone who likes to watch movies or play games with friends, particularly as you can pick it up for a lower price.

On the other hand, if you’re prone to gaming alone then the Leviathan V2 Pro will be the superior option thanks to its accurate head tracking and personalised audio.