Pressure washer vs power washer: What is the difference?

Pressure and power washers are both seriously useful appliances that offer easy and satisfying outdoor cleaning, but what is the difference between the tools?

To help take the confusion out of deciding, we explain the key differences between pressure washers and power washers, how to use both appliances safely and when you should avoid using either tool.

What is power washing and what can I use it for?

Power washing uses a heated, high-pressure water stream to quickly clean large areas of outdoor surfaces.

While power washers vary in size, they are all designed to effectively clean dirt, grim and even tough stains like graffiti from large surfaces or furniture outdoors.

What is pressure washing and what can I use it for?

Pressure washing uses the same high-pressure water stream as power washing but instead uses room temperature water instead of heated.

Much like a power washer, a pressure washer is used to clean dirt, grim and stains from outdoor areas and even vehicles too, however pressure washers are usually cheaper and more readily available from retailers.

Karcher Pressure Washer K2 pressure washer

What’s the difference between pressure and power washing?

Essentially pressure and power washing are both cleaning methods that use a high-pressure stream of water to quickly remove dirt and grime from outdoor surfaces. However, the difference is that power washing relies on heated water instead.

When should you not use a pressure washer?

There are lots of objects and areas that shouldn’t be cleaned with either a power or a pressure washer. Firstly, you should absolutely not use a pressure or power washer on delicate surfaces such as paint, vinyl and certain types of wood (pine, cedar and redwood to name a few.)

While metal garden furniture is generally capable at withstanding a pressure washing, older metal that has chipped paint or rust should be avoided as this can only worsen the issue.

Stihl RE 130 Plus pressure washer

Speaking of garden furniture, anything rattan or made from soft wood and plastic should not be pressure washed as this can cause significant damage and might need replacing.

Otherwise, garden appliances such as outdoor heaters, BBQs or anything else electrical should not be pressure washed.

Finally, although it may seem like a quick fix, you should avoid pressure washing windows or spaces such as greenhouses, as the high-pressure can result in cracks, chips and even warping.

What is better: a power washer or pressure washer?

As a power washer uses heated water, many argue this is a more effective way of removing tough stains. In fact, it’s advisable that if you’re dealing with issues such as moss, mould or any other ground-in dirt then using a power washer can get rid of this much faster and more efficiently than a pressure washer.

However, if you’re just generally sprucing up your outdoor area then a pressure washer is still a solid appliance to use. Plus, power washers tend to be the more expensive of the two.

Can power washing damage my property?

Power washing can cause significant damage to your property if you don’t use your appliance correctly or if you try and clean a surface that shouldn’t be subjected to high-pressure.

To avoid causing damage on your property, you should firstly avoid power washing anything delicate. We’ve detailed a few examples above, however if you aren’t sure whether a surface or piece of furniture can withstand power washing, then you should test your appliance on the lowest possible setting first.

In fact, this is a great rule of thumb when power washing anything, even if you know it’s safe to be cleaned in this way. Starting off on a low setting and gradually increasing the pressure as you continue allows you to see how much power is needed.

Is it bad to pressure wash concrete?

While pressure washing can be an efficient way to clean concrete, it can cause damage if done incorrectly. High water pressure can not only damage the concrete surface but also contribute to its deterioration too.

To avoid any issues, make sure you understand how your appliance works and use the appropriate settings for your concrete type.

Can I pressure wash with just water?

Water alone is efficient at light cleaning, however in instances where stains are particularly tough then it’s advisable to use a cleaning solution alongside the pressure or power washer to ensure the area is cleaned thoroughly.

You may also use a cleaning solution if you want to ensure an area is thoroughly sanitised too.