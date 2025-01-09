Poco X7 vs Poco X7 Pro: What’s the difference?

Xiaomi has kicked off 2025 by announcing the latest addition to its X Series of smartphones, a range designed to appeal to young tech enthusiasts by offering a balance of style and specs.

The line-up consists of two phones: the Poco X7 and the Poco X7 Pro.

Keep reading to learn how these two handsets compare in all the key areas, including pricing, displays, cameras, performance and battery life.

Price

Both phones were announced in January 2025 and are available in a choice of three colours and two configurations.

The Poco X7 comes in Black, Green and Silver, with the 8GB/256GB model starting at £249 and the 12GB/512GB one at £299.

The Poco X7 Pro, meanwhile, comes in Black, Green and Yellow. This handset starts at £309 for the 8GB/256GB configuration and runs up to £349 for the 12GB/512GB model.

The Poco X7 Pro has a brighter display

When it comes to display specs, there isn’t a huge divide between the Poco X7 and the Poco X7 Pro.

Both phones are equipped with 6.67-inch CrystalRes 1.5K Flow AMOLED displays with refresh rates up to 120Hz for smooth scrolling. Both models also offer a touch sampling rate of up to 2560Hz, a contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1 and cover 100% of the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut.

There are a couple of differences worth noting, however. For one, the Poco X7 has a curved screen whereas the X7 Pro has a flat one. The X7 Pro also has a brighter display, capable of hitting up to 3200 nits at peak brightness. The X7 is limited to 3000 nits.

Finally, the Poco X7 Pro is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the X7 sticks with the slightly less durable Gorilla Glass 7i which is typically marketed toward mid-range devices.

Poco X7

The Poco X7 packs a third macro camera

You might be surprised to see that the Poco X7 is actually fitted with more cameras than the Pro model.

Both phones feature a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, as well as a 20-megapixel front camera. However, the Poco X7 also includes a third 2-megapixel macro camera designed for snapping close-up shots. We haven’t always been impressed by these smaller macro cameras added to budget and mid-range phones, but we’ll reserve our judgment until we get to try it for ourselves.

The Poco X7 Pro does support a higher frame rate than the X7 when recording video, with the X7 Pro delivering 4K video at up to 60fps, along with a Director Mode and support for 10-bit Log video recording for more flexibility when colour grading. The Poco X7, meanwhile, sticks with 4K/30fps video.

The Poco X7 runs on the 4nm Dimensity 7300-Ultra, a chipset designed to support multitasking and offer a well-rounded experience. This is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The Poco X7 Pro, meanwhile, takes advantage of the higher-end 4nm Dimensity 8400-Ultra chip which Poco states will offer flagship-level high performance. Like the X7, the X7 Pro comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The more powerful chipset allows the Poco X7 Pro to offer a higher number of AI-powered tools, including features like AI Interpreter for in-call translations and AI Notes and AI Recorder for capturing, summarising and translating key points from audio content.

Both phones are also equipped with the Google Gemini app, allowing Poco X7 and X7 Pro users to seek help brainstorming, writing and learning from the AI assistant.

Poco X7 Pro

The Poco X7 Pro is equipped with a larger battery

When it comes to battery size, the Poco X7 Pro comes out on top with its 6000 mAh battery, designed to offer up to 14.5 hours of continuous use.

The Poco X7, on the other hand, is fitted with a (still quite large) 5110 mAh battery, which should keep the phone going for a full day between charges.

The X7 Pro also takes advantage of faster charging speeds, with the phone able to support 90W HyperCharge for 0-100% battery in just 42 minutes.

The X7, meanwhile, offers 45W turbo charging. However, Poco has not shared an estimate for how long the phone should take to charge, so it’s difficult to properly compare the two phones without getting our hands on them and testing them ourselves.

The Poco X7 Pro includes an x-axis linear vibration motor

Finally, the Poco X7 Pro is fitted with an x-axis linear vibration motor. This motor enhances the user experience when playing games and navigating apps by providing haptic feedback for certain interactions.

This feature isn’t present on the Poco X7.

Early verdict

For just £50-60 more, the Poco X7 Pro offers a brighter and more durable display, advanced video capture features, faster charging and a slew of handy AI features.

However, you’ll want to wait for our reviews of these phones to hear our final verdict.