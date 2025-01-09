Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X6 Pro: What’s new with the 2025 update?

Xiaomi has just revealed its latest generation of high-tech yet budget-friendly smartphones in the form of the Poco X7 collection.

Sporting a new processor, larger battery and an overhauled camera system, how does the Poco X7 Pro compare to last year’s entry, the Poco X6 Pro? It certainly has a lot to live up to, with us awarding the X6 Pro a near-perfect 4.5-star rating at release in 2024.

Although we haven’t yet reviewed the X7 Pro, we’ve compared the specs to the X6 Pro below so you can decide which handset might be better suited for you.

Pricing and availability

The Poco X7 Pro has a starting RRP of £309 for the 8GB and 256GB handset, or £349 for the 12GB and 512GB alternative, and is also available in three colours, Black, Green and Yellow.

The Poco X6 Pro currently has a more expensive RRP of £369 for the 12GB and 512GB model. Naturally, as an older handset, we would expect this higher price to drop and for deals to be more readily available for the model.

The Poco X7 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra

The Poco X7 Pro runs on MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor which Poco claims will provide a gain in “cutting-edge” power efficiency.

In fact, it is claimed that the Poco X7 Pro will benefit from a 50% boost in AI performance, a 54% rise in CPU and a whopping 70% increase in GPU when compared to the X6 Pro which runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra.

Considering we were seriously impressed with the X6 Pro’s performance, confirming the handset ranked “top of the stack” when compared to similarly priced competition and was a “delight to use on a day-to-day basis” even during heavy multitasking and gaming, the increase in performance for the X7 Pro suggests even better things to come.

The Poco X7 Pro has a larger battery

Boasting a 6000mAh battery, which is the largest capacity in Poco’s history, the X7 Pro promises up to 14.5 hours of continuous use. When it does come time to recharge, its 90W HyperCharge should take the device from 0-100% in just 42 minutes. We can’t verify this claim until we review the handset ourselves, however.

While its 5000mAh battery capacity is smaller and caps out at 67W fast charging, we were still satisfied with the life of the Poco X6 Pro and found the handset took just 42 minutes to recharge from 0-100%, putting it in line with the X7 Pro’s claims.

Having said that, we did note that while the X6 Pro will see you through a day’s use with ease, it would struggle to support a second.

Poco X6 Pro with 67W charger. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

The Poco X6 Pro has three rear lenses

Perhaps surprisingly, the X7 Pro appears to sport a slightly downgraded camera setup compared to its predecessor, with just two rear lenses compared to three and a lower main sensor resolution of 50MP whereas the X6 Pro’s is 64MP.

However quantity doesn’t necessarily reflect quality. While the X6 Pro’s main lens is “very decent” and provides plenty of colours and detail with a natural HDR effect, even in low-lighting conditions, the 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lenses were hailed as simply “unimpressive” by our reviewer.

Image taken with Poco X6 Pro. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

The X7 Pro promises its main Sony IMX 882 sensor fitted with OIS will capture significantly more light to deliver “outstanding image quality in daylight and low-light conditions” while its new UltraSnap technology can capture fast-moving subjects instantly.

Like the X6 Pro, the X7 Pro also uses AI algorithms to create portraits with a natural bokeh effect.

The Poco X7 Pro has “GenAI at its core” and promises to elevate everyday productivity and creativity with its AI-driven tools. These features include AI Interpreter which enables “smoother communicating in meetings and calls”, AI Notes and AI Recorder to help summarise key points from content with real-time translation too.

While the X6 Pro does have some AI smarts in the form of its camera set-up, what it lacks is built-in AI tools that have become a staple in most Android handsets over the past 12 months.

The Poco X7 Pro has an IP68 rating

Not only does the Poco X7 Pro sport an IP68 rating but its screen is also fitted with Gorilla Glass 7i, one of the latest offerings from Corning which is designed to offer better drop and scratch performance than other lithium aluminosilicate glasses.

The Poco X6 Pro, on the other hand, sports a lowly IP54 rating and Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection. Despite its ubiquity in high-end devices, IP68 is still a rarity at the Poco X7 Pro’s price point, making it a great addition to the roster.

Early verdict

We were impressed with the Poco X6 Pro and its sheer speed and efficiency that came at such a reasonable price. The Poco X7 Pro, therefore, seems to build upon the greatness of its predecessor and promises more power than before, so we’re keen to see how well the device stacks up.

A big new addition to the X7 Pro is the inclusion of built-in AI tools, which is missing from its predecessor. If such features are important to you in a handset then perhaps the X7 Pro may be worth trying.

We’ll be sure to update this comparison with more in-depth thoughts once we’ve tested the Poco X7 Pro ourselves, so check back soon.