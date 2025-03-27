Poco F7 Ultra vs Poco F7 Pro: What’s the difference?

Poco has revealed its performance-focused mid-rangers for 2025 in the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra – but what’s the difference?

While there are plenty of similarities between the two, including the overall look and feel, IP68 dust and water resistance, and even the same WQHD+ 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, there are key differences that could sway your vote one way or the other.

Here’s how the Poco F7 Pro compares to the top-end Poco F7 Ultra on paper to help you decide which is best for your needs.

Pricing and availability

The Poco F7 Pro starts at £499 with 256GB of storage, though you can also pick up a 512GB model for £50 more at £549. Both models are available to buy via retailers like Amazon right now.

The Poco F7 Ultra is a little more expensive, coming in at £649 with 256GB of storage and £699 with 512GB of storage, and it’s also available to buy right now.

The Poco F7 Ultra has a (slightly) more powerful processor

Poco’s F-series has always been the performance-focused smartphone range in the Xiaomi sub-brand’s collection, and that continues with the F7 series.

The most exciting addition is the Snapdragon 8 Elite within the Poco F7 Ultra. This is the same flagship chipset used by high-end smartphones like the OnePlus 13, Honor Magic 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – some of which cost near double the price of the F7 Ultra.

Poco F7 Ultra. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This should translate to strong everyday performance, ideal for gaming and practically anything else you can think of.

The Poco F7 Pro isn’t far behind in that regard, sporting the last-gen flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset found in phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Honor Magic 6 Pro. So, while not the latest and most powerful chipset, it’s still pretty close – an impressive feat for a mid-range smartphone.

Both phones offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, though the F7 Ultra offers a boosted 16GB in its top-end 512GB configuration, compared to 12GB/512GB from the F7 Pro.

The Poco F7 Pro has a larger, more advanced battery

Considering the F7 Ultra is the more expensive, more capable option of the two mid-rangers, it’s the Poco F7 Pro that has both a larger and more advanced battery.

The Poco F7 Pro features a 6000mAh silicon-carbon battery that allows for a denser battery in a slimmer form factor. Even with a larger battery, it’s slimmer and lighter than the F7 Ultra. In fact, at 6000mAh, it’s near the top-end of battery capacities in smartphones in 2025.

Poco F7 Pro

The Poco F7 Ultra, on the other hand, comes with a fairly large 5300mAh lithium polymer battery. It should be enough to get you through a day’s use, but it won’t compete with the F7 Pro’s battery life.

The Poco F7 Ultra has faster charging

Despite the Poco F7 Pro having the larger battery of the two mid-rangers, it’s the Poco F7 Ultra that has faster charging, at 120W compared to 90W.

While not confirmed by Xiaomi itself, we suspect this is down to the aforementioned use of silicon carbon tech in the F7 Pro model. Like other silicon-carbon-enabled smartphones, they offer a slightly lower charging ceiling than traditional Li-Po battery alternatives.

Poco F7 Ultra. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This shouldn’t make much of a difference in everyday use however; according to Xiaomi, the F7 Ultra takes 34 minutes to hit 100%, while the F7 Pro only takes three minutes more at 37 minutes.

The Poco F7 Ultra has a more versatile camera system

The Poco F7 Ultra isn’t just the more powerful of the two phones; it also offers a fairly capable triple camera system in lieu of the F7 Pro’s dual camera offering.

The Poco F7 Pro shares the same primary camera as the F7 Ultra, sporting a 50MP OIS-enabled snapper with a f/1.6 aperture, but that’s where the similarities end. The Poco F7 Pro comes with a low-res 8MP ultrawide lens, while the F7 Ultra boasts a 32MP alternative, but that’s not the biggest difference.

Poco F7 Ultra. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Flanking the primary and ultrawide lenses on the Ultra model is a new 50MP 2.5x telephoto camera that utilises the same ‘floating telephoto’ design that we’ve seen in flagship Xiaomi devices including the top-end Xiaomi 15 Ultra, allowing it to double up as a macro camera for those ultra-close-ups.

Early thoughts

The Poco F7 Ultra clearly has the upper edge where performance and cameras are concerned, but it’s not an all-out win with the cheaper Poco F7 Pro offering a larger, more advanced battery system. And, even if it doesn’t offer the same 120W charging as the Ultra model, the F7 Pro only takes 3 minutes longer to fully charge – and that shouldn’t make much of a difference in real-world use.

Ultimately, it looks like it’ll come down to whether you want the additional benefits of the F7 Ultra, like the floating telephoto lens and Snapdragon 8 Elite performance, because if not, the similarly capable F7 Pro looks just as tempting, and at a cheaper price too.

We’ll save our final thoughts until we’ve fully reviewed both mid-rangers, however, so head back soon.