Poco F6 vs Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: What’s the difference?

Poco has just announced its latest flagship smartphones, the Poco F6 and the Poco F6 Pro, with the F6 promising a “truly flagship gaming performance”.

How does the new Poco F6 compare to the Samsung Galaxy A55? Although we haven’t reviewed the Poco F6 yet, we have reviewed the Galaxy A55 and gave the mid-range smartphone a solid four-star rating.

We’ve compared the specs of the two handsets and noted their key differences below.

The Poco F6 runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor

The Poco F6 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which launched back in March 2024. Although not Qualcomm’s top-end offering, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 promises to deliver the flagship 8-series capabilities to more Android smartphones.

Instead of using an external chipset the Galaxy A55 runs on Samsung’s own Exynos 1480 processor, which was introduced with this handset. Despite promising 37% more graphics power than its predecessor, our reviewer found that the handset isn’t “the most powerful phone you can get for the money” and concluded that this isn’t a great choice for gaming enthusiasts.

This is particularly noteworthy as Poco promises the F6 will offer “smoother gameplay and instant touch accuracy” with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3’s AI capabilities offering “more detailed and realistic game visual effects.”

The Samsung Galaxy A55 has three rear cameras

The A55 boasts a trio of cameras at the rear, including a 50MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro although we found that the latter is “the closest we get to a filler camera” in the handset.

We found the A55 to be “a pretty satisfying little phone camera” which offered “good general image quality in almost all scenarios” but it’s worth noting that the handset “doesn’t offer as faithful a preview image as … high-end Samsungs.”

In comparison, the Poco F6 has a 50MP main lens with OIS support and an 8MP ultrawide lens. As we haven’t tested this camera setup yet, we can’t comment on how well it copes but Poco states that with the P3 colour gamut, images are more vivid and true-to-life and, thanks to upgraded motion tracking technology, fast-moving subjects are automatically focused.

There’s also a new AI functionality in the F6 which lets users edit images in Album mode, which we’d be interested to try. Unfortunately unlike Samsung’s flagship S24 range, the A55 misses out on Galaxy AI features.

The Poco F6 has 2400 nits peak brightness

The Poco F6 boasts an impressive peak brightness of up to 2400 nits which, when added to the Flow AMOLED display and slim bezel design, should create a “clear, immersive premium viewing experience, whether gaming, watching videos or reading online”.

The Galaxy A55 however has a peak brightness of 1000 nits which although is still an impressive figure, our reviewer noted that the A55 still didn’t feel like a “massively bright phone” due to the “slight contrast loss of internal screen reflections”.

The Poco F6 has 90W turbo charging

Both handsets have a 5000mAh capacity battery which is fairly standard with most modern Android smartphones. The difference is that the F6 offers much faster charging with 90W than the Galaxy A55 does with its 25W capability.

In fact we found that charging the A55 from 1-100% took 83 minutes and a 15% quick charge only provided a 26% battery boost.

While we haven’t tested the speed of the F6’s 90W charging yet, we can compare it to the 90W ability of the Xiaomi 14 which took just 34 minutes to get from 1-100%. If the F6 is similar then we can expect impressively speedy charging.