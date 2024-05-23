Poco F6 Pro vs Poco X6 Pro: Comparing the mid-rangers

Poco has just announced two new flagship smartphones, the F6 and the F6 Pro and according to the brand, the latter “closes the gap on high-end performance phones”.

How does the Poco F6 Pro compare to the Poco X6 Pro which launched back in January 2024? While we haven’t reviewed the Poco F6 Pro, we have reviewed the Poco X6 Pro and gave the smartphone a near-perfect 4.5-star rating.

We’ve compared the specs of the two mid-range handsets and highlighted the key differences between them below.

The F6 Pro boasts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

The two handsets run on different chipsets, with the Poco X6 Pro running on MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300-Ultra and the F6 Pro running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Of the two processors, the Dimensity 8300-Ultra is newer having launched in November 2023 while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched back in November 2022, but the latter is actually the more capable of the two. In fact, it was the chipset of choice for top-end smartphones throughout 2023 until the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 came along.

That said, we found that the inclusion of the Dimensity 8300-Ultra made using the X6 Pro “a delight to use on a day-to-day basis” and “even during heavy multitasking.” Our graphics benchmark results also showed that when comparing the X6 Pro to similarly priced competition, it was easily at the top of the stack.

While we are yet to test the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor specifically with the F6 Pro, we found when reviewing similar 2023 flagship smartphones that used the chipset, such as the OnePlus 11 performance was fast with “no sign of stutter or lag” even with heavy use.

The X6 Pro has a larger 64MP main camera

Both the F6 Pro and X6 Pro have a trio of rear cameras and a 16MP front-facing camera. Of the rear-facing trio, both handsets include an 8MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, however they differ with their main lens offering.

While the F6 Pro has a 50MP main lens fitted with flagship object image stabilisation (OIS), the X6 Pro boasts a 64MP main lens without OIS support.

As we haven’t tested the F6 Pro’s snap-shooting ability ourselves yet, we can’t say whether the F6 Pro’s lower MP lens with OIS support is any better than the X6 Pro. However we did note in our review of the X6 Pro that the “the main camera … is very decent. There’s plenty of detail, the colours look realistic and the HDR effect is more natural than we’ve seen from some other devices.”

Our reviewer also noted that the X6 Pro’s main camera is “joined by the familiar and unimpressive 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro combo” which “aren’t quite up to the standard set by the other cameras, and are best avoided for the most part”. With this in mind, we’d have reason to assume this is similar to the F6 Pro.

The F6 Pro has 120W HyperCharge

Both the F6 Pro and X6 Pro have a 5000mAh battery capacity, which is fairly standard with smartphones now. We were impressed with the X6 Pro’s 67W turbocharging, which we found took us from 1-100% in just 45 minutes.

The F6 Pro looks set to shorten this recharge time even further thanks to the inclusion of truly rapid 120W HyperCharge, which Poco promises will get you to 100% in just 19 minutes.

The F6 Pro reaches 4000 nits peak brightness

The display of the F6 Pro promises to impress, thanks to its “industry-leading” borderless glass deco design and 120Hz Flow AMOLED Dot Display which should deliver higher light efficiency with low power consumption, even with a WQHD+ resolution. The F6 Pro is also capable of a massive 4000 nits peak brightness which Poco explains will offer users a “fully immersive visual experience.”

The X6 Pro also boasts a noteworthy display, which our reviewer concluded was “nothing short of impressive”. While the handset boasts an impressive CrystalRes 1.5K Flow AMOLED Dot Display panel for rich colours, its brightness falls short when compared to the F6 Pro, reaching a peak of 1800 nits.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that 1800 nits is still impressive and means the phone is usable even in direct sunlight.