PlayStation Pulse Elite vs Sony InZone H9: Which PS5 headset is better?

Finally invested in a PlayStation 5 and now looking for the perfect gaming headset to accompany the console? We’ve got you covered.

We’ve compared the budget-friendly PlayStation Pulse Elite to the premium Sony InZone H9, so you can determine which gaming headset might suit you better.

Sony InZone H9 has noise cancelling

The Sony InZone H9 uses the same Dual Noise Sensor technology found in the 1000X series headphones which includes the WF-1000XM5 and WH-1000XM5 (both of which received a five-star rating from us) for noise cancelling.

In our review we found the InZone H9 did a “fine job” for blocking out most noise and “with music turned even up to just half volume, the sounds of keyboards and the fan, as well as people talking in the garden, were mostly blocked out.”

The InZone H9 also allows you to switch between noise-cancelling and ambient sound mode with just the press of a button on the headset, ensuring you never miss an important external sound, such as a phone call.

The Pulse Elite instead has AI-enhanced noise rejection. Sony explains that this new technology has been trained to “identify and remove unwanted noises when capturing your voice”. While this is useful when discussing tactics with your squad, it’s worth noting that there is no active noise cancelling technology in the headphones, although we did find the earcups to be “noise-blocking” by design.

Sony InZone H9 has spatial audio

The InZone H9 boasts 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming, allowing you to enjoy an immersive gaming experience and helps you hear the most subtle of sounds. Sony explains that its 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming technology features a new virtualiser for gaming that “reproduces spatial sound out of multi-channel audio signals as the game creators intended”.

Although the Pulse Elite doesn’t technically boast spatial audio technology, we found in our review that wearing the headphones was “akin to an IMAX experience with the wide, spatially aware soundscape and booming bass”.

PlayStation Pulse Elite comes with a charging hanger

The Pulse Elite comes equipped with a charging hanger, allowing you to charge your headset while proudly keeping it on display. Although this obviously isn’t a necessity, it’s a nice included extra.

Otherwise, both headsets offer a fairly similar battery life, with the InZone H9 boasting a slightly longer 32-hours over the Pulse Elite’s 30. However, a 10-minute quick charge of the Pulse Elite provides up to two hours of battery life, whereas the same quick charge results in just 60 minutes of battery life with the InZone H9.

PlayStation Pulse Elite on charging hanger

PlayStation Pulse Elite has a retractable microphone

Both headsets come equipped with a microphone, designed for clear communication whilst gaming. The Pulse Elite’s integrated microphone is fully retractable, which means it can be stowed away when not in use.

Otherwise the Sony InZone H9 has a flip-up boom microphone with a mute function, so although it isn’t retractable, it can easily be moved away from your face.

PlayStation Pulse Elite is cheaper

As the more premium option, the Sony InZone H9 comes at a higher asking price at £229/$299.99. In comparison, the Playstation Pulse Elite starts at just £129.99/$149.99.