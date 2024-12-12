Pico 4 Ultra vs Meta Quest 3: We’ve tested both, which VR headset wins?

Considering a VR headset but not sure where to start? We’ve compared two of our favourite headsets to help you decide.

We gave the Pico 4 Ultra a near-perfect 4.5-star rating and hailed the headset as “superb” and “future-proofed”. We also awarded the Meta Quest 3 a 4.5-star rating and described the device as “an easy choice for VR fans”.

So what are the real differences between the two VR headsets and which one should you go for? We’ve compared the specs of the Pico 4 Ultra and Meta Quest 3 to help you decide which VR headset is best suited for you.

Pricing and Availability

The Pico 4 Ultra is available in just one 256GB size, with an RRP of £529/€599.

On the other hand, the Meta Quest 3 is available in a choice of two storage sizes, 128GB and 512GB, with a starting RRP of £479.

It’s worth noting that both headsets can be found with solid discounts from major retailers such as Amazon.

Design and Fit

Pico 4 Ultra is susceptible to fingerprints and smudges

Both have a balanced weight distribution for better comfort

The straps of the Meta Quest 3 take some getting used to

If fingerprints and smudges are a bugbear then the Meta Quest 3 is arguably a more suitable option, as it doesn’t sport a shiny black visor on the front like the Pico 4 Ultra. Instead, the Meta Quest 3 has a white plastic shell which is much more fingerprint-proof.

Otherwise, both headsets have balanced weight distribution for comfortable gameplay that doesn’t feel heavy after even extended periods of time. For extra comfort, the Pico 4 Ultra consists of a magnetically detachable fabric facial interface with a spacer for prescription lenses while the Quest 3 also has a plush, soft cushioning that helps alleviate any contact pressure.

There’s also space in the Quest 3 for glasses-wearers, although there is the option to go for specially calibrated lenses if that’s what you’d prefer.

While we had zero issues with the Pico 4 Ultra headset’s over-the-head, hook-and-loop strap, the Quest 3’s takes some getting used to. If you do find it too tricky then it is possible to buy different straps, however this is an additional cost to factor in.

Finally, we found the two speaker systems of the headsets offer clear, crisp and loud sound, with the Quest 3 in particular offering a “decent spatial experience” for immersive gameplay.

Winner: Pico 4 Ultra

Controllers

Both sets of controllers are powered by removable batteries

The two controllers have a ringless design

Pico 4 Ultra includes motion trackers for your ankles

There aren’t many differences between the Pico 4 Ultra and Quest 3’s controllers as both sport a ringless design which makes for a more ergonomic and comfortable experience. The two sets of controllers also provide a familiar layout which includes a trigger and grip buttons on each handle, plus a thumbstick, A and B button on the right controller and an X and Y button on the left.

Pico also includes new motion trackers which are small, grey pucks that attach to stretchy hook-and-loop straps for each ankle.

Pico 4 Ultra motion trackers

Although the Quest 3’s controllers aren’t necessarily heavy, at 103g each they are significantly weightier than the Pico 4 Ultra’s controllers which come in at a slightly 38.5g each.

While a rechargeable battery pack for the controllers would be more convenient, the Quest 3 and Pico 4 Ultra both require two AA batteries for power.

Winner: Pico 4 Ultra

Specs and Features

Both headsets run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset

The Pico 4 Ultra is fitted with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Quest 3 has 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 512GB of storage

Pico 4 Ultra has higher fidelity 32MP RGB cameras compared to the Quest 3’s 4MP

Both the Pico 4 Ultra and Meta Quest 3 run on Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset which offers speedy performance, impressive efficiency and AI-infused tools. The Pico 4 Ultra boasts the edge however, as it sports 12GB of RAM whereas the Quest 3 has just 8GB of RAM.

Having said that, we found that the Quest 3 still runs smoothly so this shouldn’t necessarily put you off.

The Pico 4 Ultra boasts a pair of high fidelity 32MP RGB cameras which, when combined with an iToF depth-sensing camera, are hailed as “best-in-class” for pass-through and mixed reality fidelity. The Quest 3, on the other hand, uses just 4MP RGB cameras, however we still found the headset boasts impressive mixed reality capabilities thanks to its new depth sensor which allows for easier boundary creation.

The Pico 4 Ultra also allows you to capture and transfer spatial videos shot on compatible iPhones or with the Apple Vision Pro and view the content via the Pico headset. Although undoubtedly impressive, this is a novelty more than a reason to buy.

We did struggle with the Pico 4’s Ultra hand and motion tracking which both take a bit more getting used to. Although the motion trackers are easy to set up, they did have a harder time mirroring leg movements. On the other hand, although the Quest 3’s hand tracking isn’t perfect, we did see a noticeable difference compared to its predecessor the Quest 2.

Otherwise, both headsets offer crisp visuals with the Pico 4 Ultra offering a resolution of 2160 x 2160 per eye while the Quest 3 provides a resolution of 2064 x 2208 per eye.

Pico 4 Ultra view

Winner: Pico 4 Ultra

Games and software

Meta’s game library undoubtedly trumps the Pico 4 Ultra’s

We noted a lack of parental controls on the Pico 4 Ultra

Although the Pico 4 Ultra does have the potential to be a truly fantastic, all-round VR headset, what lets it down is its game catalogue which pales in comparison to Meta’s.

Since its launch we’ve seen huge games promised to be exclusive to Pico, such as Just Dance VR, but then such games will then opt for Meta compatibility instead. Although Pico does boast some big titles, for sheer volume and versatility Meta wins.

It’s also worth noting that in our review we found that, although the Pico 4 Ultra is rated for those aged 13 and over, it was all too easy to access adult content. Although this isn’t necessarily a rare occurrence for VR headsets, users simply shouldn’t be able to happen upon adult content without warning.

Aside from content consumption, the Pico 4 Ultra allows you to share your view with other devices by casting to the Pico app, a TV or a web browser. Similarly, you can access websites on the Quest 3 in mixed reality and side-load apps like PS Remote Play for cloud gaming with a Bluetooth controller.

Winner: Meta Quest 3

Battery Life

The Pico 4 Ultra has a larger battery cell than the Meta Quest 3

You’ll find 45W fast charging on the Pico 4 Ultra

The Pico 4 Ultra is twice as fast to recharge at the Meta Quest 3

With a 5700mAh battery cell, the Pico 4 Ultra can deliver up to four hours of use on a single charge, whereas the Meta Quest 3 sports a smaller 4879mAh cell which provides around three hours.

Not only that but the Pico 4 Ultra benefits from 45W fast charging which provides the headset with a full charge in just over an hour, whereas the Meta Quest 3 takes around two and a half hours to recharge due to its 30W charging capacity.

It’s worth noting however that to benefit from the fast charging ability of the Pico 4 Ultra, you will need to buy a Quick Charge compatible charger.

Winner: Pico 4 Ultra

Verdict

The Pico 4 Ultra VR headset boasts heaps of impressive features from a comfortable design, long battery life and speedy, powerful performance.

However, considering the Meta Quest 3 sports a larger catalogue of games and apps, plus it runs on the same powerful Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor as the Pico 4 Ultra and has a smudge-proof visor, it’s perhaps easier to recommend the former headset.

Plus, considering the Meta Quest 3 has a slightly cheaper starting RRP (although the difference is negligible), if you want access to thousands of games and apps for less, then you should consider the Meta Quest 3.